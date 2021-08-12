12 unique homeware gifts to earn points on with Virgin Red

Whether it’s contemporary candles or a vintage lamp, homeware is something of an Aladdin’s Cave for presents. Choosing from different designs, styles and textures, you’re guaranteed to find something beautiful and thoughtful with that must-have personal touch.

And with Virgin Red , the new rewards club from Virgin, the process becomes even more fun since you can earn points with a huge range of leading interior design stores. That means that when you shop for gifts for someone else, you’ll also reward yourself, with points to spend on everything from West End theatre tickets to Caribbean flights .

Here are 12 beautiful homeware gifts from Virgin Red partners to suit all budgets and tastes – each one with points to earn along the way.

A vintage record player from eBay

Dust off those vinyls: a record player is the ultimate statement in throwback cool – perfect for the rock star in your life. In the wonderland that is eBay you can find all kinds of rare editions from years gone by, in a treasure hunt that is almost as fun as the end product. Plus, you get points aplenty with each purchase .

A bespoke astrology print from Etsy

Etsy is all about homemade crafts with a lick of personalisation, as this hand-drawn custom astrology print from Letterfest goes to show. Write your names in the stars (literally) for a unique wedding or anniversary gift and clock up those Virgin Points as you go .

Cosy throws from Made.com

A soft throw gives a homely touch to any living space, and Made.com has a brilliant range in knit, faux fur or lambs wool fabrics. Choose from vibrant prints or muted pastels for anyone who needs design’s answer to a warm hug in their lives (and P.S., you can earn Virgin Points on the side ).

Garden lanterns from John Lewis

Summer evenings are so much better with candlelight in the mix, and few people could resist John Lewis’ collection of atmospheric lanterns for the job. Earn Virgin Points with this lovely present for warm and ambient garden nights.

A porcelain vase from Not On The High Street

Not On The High Street is a happy hunting ground when it comes to one-off finds – it’s brimming with independent makers. These hand-painted porcelain vases from Pimp Up Your Plants are a case in point, delivering a slice of warm sunshine to anyone with a (botanical) wild side. Of course, Virgin Points are part of the journey , too.

Beautiful bath racks from Dunelm

Baths are having their moment in the spotlight right now, as #bathroominspo trend shows no sign of slowing on Instagram. As well as the obligatory fern plant and custom tiling, anyone who wants to make their bathroom a sanctuary should also be considering a chic bath rack from Dunelm . The ideal nook for a book and a glass of wine, it’s a purchase that’ll also earn Virgin Points .

Luxury home scents from Selfridges

If you really want to transform your home into a haven, scented candles are a must. We love the pared-back luxury of Loewe’s collection , presented in uber-stylish pots and a delicious variety of flavours (think honeysuckle, liquorice, oregano and more). Available via Selfridges, with Virgin Points to earn en-route .

A statement cushion from Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer is a good shout for many things in life, elegant cushions included . Shop from its edition of floral, geometric or jacquard prints for a contemporary uplift to suit many different design personalities. Naturally, Virgin Points are part of the fun , too.

Jungle plant pots from Argos

Plants hold major design kudos at the moment; and it’s not just what types you have, but the way you style them that counts. Virgin Red partner Argos has plenty of ceramic planters to choose from , making a fresh gift idea to update a disused fireplace, kitchen counter, or a stairwell in need of some love. Fancy some points to go with? Coming right up .

A seagrass storage basket from TK Maxx

Another take on the ceramic planter trend comes with seagrass storage baskets. Boho and a bit eclectic, these are great for a subtle pop of texture. Grab inspiration from TK Maxx’s selection , with Virgin Points on offer each time you buy.

A macramé wall hanging from Wayfair

Talking of boho, macramé wall hangings are a hot topic in the world of interiors – creating a whimsical alternative to wall prints. YouTube is full of tutorials on how to make your own, but if you lack the time/ craft skills, check out Wayfair’s designs instead . Featuring everything from dream catcher designs to Tanzanian tapestry, they are true works of art – with Virgin Points to earn on all purchases .

Stylish lamps from Very.co.uk

On-point décor requires on-point lighting; something there’s a good helping of at Very.co.uk . You may be searching for a hip tripod lamp, a luxe chandelier or a beaded pendant – the online store is full of ideas, with Virgin Points to go with each . This means a classy gift for your loved one and a reward for you, too – just like that.