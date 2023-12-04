The holidays are fast approaching, and with more people choosing to shop small this Christmas, we’ve rounded up 11 start-ups – who have all received support from Virgin StartUp – with some perfect gifts to offer, no matter who you’re buying for this year.

CRANBOURN

CRANBOURN’s founders set out to create a different kind of fragrance company – one with sustainability truly at its heart. Cranbourn views its social and ecological impact as equally crucial as profit, and creates it products to be as sustainable as possible.

CRANBOURN’s Nordic Serenity candle would make a perfect festive gift. With a fresh woodland scent encapsulating the wild spirit of the Nordics, it’s sure to make any home smell delightful.

Plus, get 15% off all products on the website with the code VIRGINXMAS23.

CRANBOURN

ADERIYIKE

ADERIYIKE aims to disrupt the luxury sunglasses market by offering affordable, high quality sunglasses with stylish designs and proper UV protection. The company recognizes that many luxury brands prioritize style and branding over function and affordability.

The fashionistas in your life are sure to love ADERIYIKE’s Havana Pose Square Sunglasses.

ADERIYIKE

FRAZERS COFFEE

Looking for the ideal gift for a coffee lover? Frazer's Coffee has you covered this Christmas. Treat someone special to the "Make Your Own Coffee Shop" gift box, perfect for coffee shop aficionados who want to enjoy the experience in their home.

The gift box is customizable to fit your recipient's preferences and comes in a beautiful presentation box. It's sure to bring a smile to your loved one's face.

Frazer's Coffee

CITIZENS OF SOIL

Buying for someone who fancies themselves as the next Jamie Oliver? They’ll be over the moon with this Peloponnese Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Citizens of Soil.

Crafted from 100% olives from small batches, this elegant oil is perfect for pairing with salads, pastas, pestos and potatoes. And it’s bound to put a smile on the face of an aspiring chef this Christmas.

Citizens of Soil

QUARTER PROOF

Want to enjoy your Christmas without the worry of a Boxing Day hangover? Quarter produces quarter strength spirits, with all the delicious taste of spirits, but with just a fraction of the alcohol.

Enjoy cocktails with all of the buzz, but none of the blur – use code VIRGIN for 20% off.

Quarter

BAY & FAY

Bay & Fay was started by fashion designer, Isabel Bay Protopapa in 2020, after having her first son. Working with contacts from Fairtrade producer groups in Nepal and Bangladesh, she started to build a collection inspired by vintage details and sustainable fabrics.

This gorgeous hand embroidered Christmas Stocking would look fabulous hanging by the fireplace on Christmas Eve. Designed in Sussex, the fabric was handwoven in GOTS-certified organic cotton by Bay & Fay’s Fair Trade producer in rural Bangladesh.

Bay & Fay

THE SPICE GIFT

This is the perfect gift for the foodie in your life who loves authentic flavours and all things natural. The Spice Gift offers plenty of essential ingredients for traditional European, Middle Eastern, Far Eastern, African, North and South American cuisine. Blending the highest quality Aromatic spices and herbs, these spice blends are both traditional and non-traditional with dual purposes.

The Spice Gift

NORTHERN LAVENDER

Northern Lavender is the largest organic lavender farm in the country. Boasting over 30 miles, they provide lavender for cosmetics, food, flowers and more.

This hand-poured soy wax candle with an eco friendly cotton wick would make a beautiful gift. Northern Lavender’s soy wax is grown in Europe so no jungles have been harmed in the growing of the wax and the amber jars are made from recycled glass.

Use the code startup23 for a surprise at checkout.

Northern Lavender

CUB & PUDDING

Cub & Pudding is a unisex clothing brand, which offers bright and colourful prints for everyone.

This Christmas, it’s offering some of its prints on notebooks and other small items, which would make perfect stocking fillers.

Use code VIRGINFESTIVE for 10% off.

Cub & Pudding

BILLY TANNERY

Looking for luxury leather gifts this year? Billy Tannery was founded in 2016 to turn the thousands of British goat hides that were previously going to waste into exceptional leather goods that will last a lifetime.

Visit Billy Tannery to take a look at their luxury leather goods. Or if you’ve saved up your Virgin Points, treat someone you love to a key wrap or leather card holder via Virgin Red.

Billy Tannery

SAINT FRAGRANCE

Saint Fragrance was founded by industry insiders Sam and Emma Pringle in 2020. It’s a London-born lifestyle brand offering a collection of creatively perfumed products, each design to seamlessly complement your world and enhance wellbeing.

Saint Fragrance candles create a beautiful scent in a room. They’re bound to be a popular choice this Christmas.

Plus, Virgin Red members can spend their Virgin Points on the candles. For 7,600 points members can purchase a Rose Whispers candle, an Old Fashioned candle, or a Powdery Skies candle.

Saint Fragrance

Visit Virgin StartUp to learn more about the support that it offers to help businesses survive and thrive.