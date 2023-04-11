10 summer holiday destinations to boost your points balance

Dreaming of your next getaway? With bank holidays galore, half term and summer on the horizon, we get it. Virgin Red has just the thing.

Together with their partners at Booking.com, Virgin Red is recommending 10 destinations to travel to this summer, all whilst boosting your Virgin Points balance. What’s more, if you are an existing Genius member and wish to link your Virgin Red membership to your account, the same email address must be registered to both accounts. Then you can access your Genius member benefits too!

So, from family breaks by the seaside, to adventurous climbing or hiking and solo travelling, there’s something for everyone to enjoy whilst boosting that Virgin Points balance.

Barcelona, Spain

This seaside city situated in Catalonia in Spain is perfect for foodies and culture lovers who want to see the sights by day and wind down with a glass of vino and some delicious tapas in the evening. From Park Güell to the Sagrada Familia, rich in architecture and history, to Barceloneta’s (“little Barcelona”) sandy white beaches, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Capri, Italy

If you’re looking for Instagrammable locations this summer, look no further than Capri in Italy. Famous for its dramatic coastline, which is lined with grandiose villas, this exclusive paradise is one for jet setters this summer. From botanical gardens to island cruises and lighthouses, to hiking up to Monte Solaro’s 589-metre peak, the highest point in Capri, complete the scale from relaxation to adventure, all in one trip.

Paris, France

The city of love speaks for itself. From river cruises past the Eiffell Tower, to laying your eyes on Mona Lisa herself, or strolling towards the Arc de Triomphe along the Champs-Élysées, this is the perfect city to visit with a loved one, or something for the family to enjoy. Day trips to Disneyland Paris are only a short train ride away, or if you’re sticking to the city, why not get the kids to try out some frog’s legs or snails?

Peak District, United Kingdom

The Peak District National Park in central England is famous for its steppingstones, limestone valleys and footpaths. It boasts a seemingly never-ending list of things to do for couples, solo travellers, or family adventurers. With its rugged peaks, dramatic landscapes, rolling valleys and mesmerising underground caves to explore, it truly is a natural playground. Make sure you bring your walking boots!

Cinque Terre, Italy

Cinque Terra is a string of five seaside villages along the Italian Riviera coastline overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. If you’re into hiking, you can walk the entire route through the five villages in about six hours, including some short breaks. Or, spread the route over a few days and stroll through the towns to appreciate the views along the way. It’s a great place for seafood lovers as the harbours are filled with fishing boats and the trattorias turn out seafood specialties every day.

Córdoba, Spain

Córdoba, situated in the Andalucian region of Spain, was founded by the Romans and used for shipping Spanish olive oil, wine and wheat back to Ancient Rome. Now, it’s one of Andalucia’s most atmospheric cities, with its low-rise, white-washed buildings, famous flower-filled patios and multicultural heritage. And of course, the Mezquita, one of Andalucia’s three great monuments. There are tonnes of activities to get your teeth into as well, from tapas eateries to water parks, shopping, art galleries, days out to the zoo and more.

Cornwall, UK

Home to the famous pastie, Cornwall is the southernmost peninsula of the UK, and is a perfect holiday destination for all the family to enjoy. From picturesque boat trips at St Ives to the cliff top trails at Land’s End, surfing lessons, or fun family challenges at the Eden Project, it’s fair to say this spectacular coastline will not have you, or your family members, bored.

Liguria, Italy

Liguria is a crescent-shaped region in northern Italy. Known for its naturally beautiful pastel-coloured houses, long stretches of beach and large cliffs plunging into the sea, Liguria is a popular destination for those after sea-driven cuisine. For the adventurous among us, Liguria boats climbing on coastal cliffs, sailing around northern Italy and even surfing! For those looking for secret beaches, tucked away villages and superb nature – it truly is an enchanting place.

Sa Tuna, Costa Brava

Sa Tuna in Costa Brava, Spain is a wonderful beach located near Begur, a small town in the north of Catalonia. It’s a small cove where old fishermen’s houses still stand. For visitors, it is an unexpected discovery due to its secluded position. To explore this small area of coastline, you can canoe and kayak in the crystal-clear waters or walk along the coastal path to another smaller cove known as s’Eixugador, a place of untamed and delightful calmness.

Venice, Italy

Venice, the capital of Itay’s Veneto region, is built on over 100 small islands in a lagoon in the Adriatic Sea. It is lined with canals instead of roads, which are peppered with Renaissance and Gothic palaces. Head to the central square, Piazza San Marco, to see St. Mark’s Basilica, which is tiled with Byzantine mosaics and the Campanile bell tower for views of the red roofs of the city.

So, whether it's a family trip to sunny Spain, a taste of Italian culture with a loved one, or an adventurous expedition across the UK, there are thousands of options to inspire your next getaway.

