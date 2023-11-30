10 SquareMeal spots to visit, while earning Virgin Points

There’s no better feeling than discovering new food you love, and you can experience that feeling with SquareMeal. From the best independent restaurants to new openings, you can find reviews on over 7,000 restaurants and bars on squaremeal.co.uk and be one click away from booking a table.

If that wasn't enough, 2024 is about to get a lot more tantalising as Virgin Red and SquareMeal have teamed up to give a lucky member the chance to win a £200 voucher for a magnificent meal out.

With hundreds of participating restaurants across the country the winner will have their choice of cuisine in the New Year, so whether you’d opt for a five-course feast or a romantic meal with the bill covered, there’s something for everyone.

How to enter:

Dine out between 10 November and 10 December 2023

Pay with a linked card at a participating restaurant OR

Complete a reservation booked via SquareMeal

Whether you win or not, you’ll get a side order of Virgin Points with your meal as you’re still earning points as you book, pay and leave reviews. And don’t worry if you don’t snag the top prize as you could still be one of the four runners-up who win a tasty 10,000 Virgin Points each. Delicious.

Here's how it works:

100 points for making a reservation and dining at your chosen restaurant

100 - 3000+ points each time you spend £20 or more in one of SquareMeal’s participating restaurants with your linked payment card

25 points for your opinion by leaving a review of your experience

With all these sides of points, Virgin Red wants to recommend some of the top dining spots across the UK to get your Virgin Points balance growing.

The Set – Brighton

Brighton is heaving with fabulous restaurants and Silver Award-winning The Set is one to check out. Located just outside the city centre, The Set is a warm, cosy, and inviting restaurant with an ambitious menu loved by adventurous eaters. Café by day and restaurant with an Asian-inspired menu on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings, The Set is perfect for guests wanting to experience big and bold flavours in an intimate setting.

Inamo – London

Fancy points for peking duck? Like its Soho sibling, this neon-lit restaurant, Inamo, serves up futuristic fun alongside a menu of pan-Asian favourites. Your table doubles as an entertainment centre: spy on the kitchen with ‘Chef Cam’, play retro video games of Pong, or choose the design of your place settings (you can upload photos beforehand to create a personalised tabletop montage). This branch occupies three floors, including a stylish basement bar, and the kitchen features a robata grill. Place your order via iPad, and dishes (all made for sharing) arrive courtesy of the friendly, helpful staff.

Restaurant 8 – Liverpool

Led by Liverpool-born chef Andrew Sheridan, Restaurant 8 creates an immersive experience complemented with a modern European menu. With the entire experience themed around the number eight, the chef’s table seats up to 16 guests and even features a soundtrack designed for the meal. The menus constantly fluctuate throughout the year, and are created using seasonal ingredients and quality produce like mackerel with gazpacho and horseradish, scallop with brown butter and dashi, and jasmine rice with coconut and lime. Split across two floors, Restaurant 8 is open for dinner Wednesday to Friday and for lunch and dinner on Saturdays.

Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen – London

The food at Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen ticks off global trends without alienating anyone: think potted salt-beef brisket with mustard, piccalilli and buckwheat crackers followed by superfood salads, Josper-grilled rare-breed meats, or pork and fennel sausages with braised borlotti beans, nduja and salsa verde. Bar food is based on flatbreads with breakfast, brunch and a hearty Sunday roast menu ramping up BSK’s reputation outside traditional City hours.

Hawksmoor – Manchester

Londoners and visitors to the capital will surely know the Hawksmoor drill: great steaks, banging cocktails and an epic dessert. With this in mind, it’s only fair that Hawksmoor has branched out to other major cities, starting with this one in Manchester, which already feels like part of the city’s fabric.

Steak cuts are priced by weight, and the friendly staff are always happy to advise on what’s available and suitable for your appetite. For those who don’t fancy steak at all, there are plenty of fish and seafood dishes, including south coast monkfish and cod.

28-50 By Night – London

With its intimate layout and low-key décor, 28-50 By Night is the perfect place for fine food in an atmospheric space. Located next to the 28-50 restaurant in London’s Marylebone, this is a new offering fusing European fare with live jazz and late-night dancing. Feast on dishes like seared tuna with bok choy and shiitake mushrooms before enjoying light bites and sharing plates after midnight with live jazz, blues, and swing performances until 2am.

The Rolling Mill – Birmingham

Situated in Birmingham’s reinvented Jewellery Quarter, The Rolling Mill is a trendy restaurant headed up by the Rull brothers who are passionate about combining ethically sourced ingredients with consistently high quality cooking. Inside you’ll find a wealth of spaces that are set within the confines of the sympathetically restored building.

The menu covers internationally inspired small plates, burgers, pizzas and a whole host of hearty mains. On Sundays there’s a run of four roasts with all the trimmings, plus a bar menu open all day during the week for those who prefer to take their time over a couple of grazing bites.

The Bath Townhouse Coppa Club – Bath

The very elegant Coppa Club is housed behind a Georgian building in the centre of Bath. With a ground floor café and an Art Deco staircase leading to a club lounge and bar area, guests at The Bath Townhouse Coppa Club will enjoy decadent dishes in a gorgeous setting.

With different menus available throughout the day, breakfast has fresh sourdough toast and buckwheat and rye pancakes while lunchtime promises tasty salads and more. For dinner check out the roasted halibut fillet with a chickpea and green harissa stew, or keep it simple with a tasty pizza and classic cocktail.

Cosy Dove – Newcastle

Only a 15 minute stroll of Newcastle’s city centre, The Cosy Dove is a community pub which has a village feel - everyone is welcome here and locally sourced ingredients underpin the food menu.

As the name suggests, you can certainly expect to feel cosy as soon as you walk in the door thanks to the pub’s traditional interiors which feature studded leather banquettes, exposed brick walls, shelves lined with classic books and a fireplace in the corner. Naturally, The Cosy Dove is home to all of the usual drinks you would expect to find at a local boozer, while on Saturdays, hungry punters with little time to spare can grab a burger to takeaway.

20 Stories – Greater Manchester

Do you like your grill with a bit of glamour? 20 Stories does both on a 19th floor rooftop in Manchester's Spinningfields area offering. With 360-degree views of the city and numerous distinct and locally sourced menus, guests can opt for the decadent à la carte dish featuring truffle, wild turbot and game, or grab a pre-theatre bargain of two courses for under £20. There’s also an indulgent afternoon tea with fresh scones, a grill menu with everyday favourites including cottage pie and steak, all perfectly topped off with a vast choice of cocktails and wines.

