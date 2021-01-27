What will travelling on a Virgin Hyperloop feel like?

Yes, it’s a revolutionary new way to travel – and it’s really, really fast – but what will travelling on Virgin Hyperloop feel like?

This has been one of the biggest questions since the team started developing the supersonic mass transport system. It’s so exciting that Virgin Hyperloop, with our wonderful partners at DP World, has revealed its vision for what a journey is going to look and feel like.

After successfully testing hyperloop technology with passengers, the team are working with world-class partners to design a passenger experience that is better than any other form of mass transit. From arriving at the portal to boarding the pod – you can get excited and see what to expect in the video below.

This is the future of travel - the first new mode of mass transportation in over 100 years.

Virgin Hyperloop travels across land at 700mph, drastically cutting journey times and connecting cities like metro stops. It’s an environmentally friendly, carbon free, affordable system designed for all.

Hyperloop technology is about more than just speed. It’s about something far more precious, the most valuable and finite resource people have: time.

Think about the clawing frustration you feel when you’re stuck in traffic, waiting to get home after a long day at work, missing your dinner with your family. Or when you have to arrive two hours early at the airport to get through security in time for your flight.

Virgin Hyperloop is putting the passenger at the centre of the vision, designing a calm, serene, seamless journey fit for the 21st century. Virgin Hyperloop can get rid of the everyday pain that people feel when commuting and travelling. Just arrive at the portal minutes before your journey, hop on the pod and be at your destination in minutes instead of hours.

The vision is quickly becoming reality: As you can see above, the team recently successfully tested their two person vehicle. The future commercial vehicle shown in this video is what everyday travellers will be using to commute in 2030 – seating around 28 passengers instead of two.

It’s only a matter of time – and I know I’m fully onboard, metaphorically and hopefully physically soon too!