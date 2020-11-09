Virgin Hyperloop makes transportation history

This is one of those rare moments that humanity is making a great leap forward – people riding in a hyperloop system for the very first time.

Here was my reaction as I watched the test on a livestream at home. I could not have been more excited or prouder of the wonderful team as they made transportation history.

The test took place at the DevLoop site in the Nevada desert with Virgin Hyperloop’s Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Josh Giegel and Director of Passenger Experience Sara Luchian on board.

Virgin Hyperloop

I loved their reactions after the test as Josh described their journey as “amazing” and Sara added, “let’s do it again!”

Virgin Hyperloop

I’m so excited by Virgin Hyperloop – the first new mode of mass transit in over 100 years. It’s on-demand, ridiculously fast, with zero direct emissions. Imagine your journey usually takes more than three and a half hours. Then suddenly a new option arrives to cut your trip down to under 35 minutes. That’s how dramatically Virgin Hyperloop could change transportation.

Virgin Hyperloop

Virgin Hyperloop has huge potential to change how the world moves around. It’s a technology that is keeping pace with today and it's innovation that is built to support our families, communities, and livelihoods.

Virgin Hyperloop

For the past few years, the Virgin Hyperloop team has been working on turning its ground-breaking technology into reality. With today’s successful test, we have shown that this spirit of innovation will in fact change the way people everywhere live, work, and travel in the years to come. It is a great achievement by the team and our partners at DP World.

Virgin Hyperloop’s Chairman @ssulayem shares his perspective on our historic #hyperloop test. With @Virgin’s experience with passengers and @DP_World’s experience in logistics, @virginhyperloop will be the future of transportation https://t.co/4PRA6PN8B1 pic.twitter.com/YZ6i3IJ2Nu — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) November 12, 2020

It’s brilliant to see today’s milestone – Virgin Hyperloop are the only hyperloop company to successfully test its technology at scale. It’s also a step towards achieving safety certification by 2025, after which we can start to build commercial projects.

Virgin Hyperloop

Congratulations to all of the team.