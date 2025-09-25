The power of positivity and danger of negativity

I’ve spent some inspiring time in New York this week, meeting with people passionate about changing the world for good. From ending conflicts to tackling climate change, there has been so much spirit and energy going into helping people.

Then I turn on the news, and I see a small number of politicians spewing forth negativity, anger, and in some cases, outright nonsense.

A friend was talking with me about how the energy leaders give off into the world ricochets onto the rest of us. If our leaders radiate positive energy, it has a hugely helpful impact. Sadly, if they give off negative energy, it has a drastically damaging effect.

But we don’t have to wait for our leaders to change. In all aspects of our lives, we can spread positive energy and inspire our friends around us.

One example that springs to mind is Eddy Scott, a British humanitarian volunteer who lost his left arm and leg in a drone attack in Ukraine only months ago. He joined us in New York to shine a spotlight on the extraordinary resilience of Ukrainians and spoke with such incredible optimism and bravery. He is one of the happiest and most positive people I’ve ever met and he told me that he’d thrown away any negative thoughts with his amputated limbs, never to return again!

Another person who spread humanity this week was Erika Kirk, who did the right thing in her life’s darkest hour and chose to forgive her husband’s killer rather than seek vengeance. Mercy and forgiveness are rare qualities these days.

Finally, everyone who walked with the Planetary Guardians through New York, attemping a world record in the process, showed such positivity. While the urgent need to protect the planet is being questioned by certain politicians, they raised awareness about the planetary boundaries and the actions needed to leave a wonderful Earth for our children and grandchildren. Sadly, despite what certain people have claimed this week, climate change isn't a hoax - it's very much real. Now, even China is pledging to do something about it.

Sometimes, scrolling social media or turning on the television, it can feel hard to find the positives. But they are out there. It’s up to all of us to keep finding the good in people – and shouting about it, loudly and proudly. We have a saying at Virgin: ‘Be the reason someone smiles today.’ What better time to start than right now?