Today I had the privilege of joining the Planetary Guardians, scientists, Indigenous leaders, government ministers, youth activists, business leaders, and changemakers at the launch of the Planetary Health Check 2025.

The findings could not be clearer or more sobering. Seven of nine planetary boundaries have now been breached, including the ocean acidification boundary for the first time.

Planetary Guardians

This means that more than three-quarters of Earth’s life-support systems are outside the safe operating space for humanity. Crossing these boundaries isn’t an abstract scientific concern, it’s a planetary-scale emergency that directly affects our health, our food systems, our water, our security, and the stability of our societies.

As sobering as the science is, it also contains hope. The Planetary Health Check reminds us that we still have time to change course. We have done it before. Humanity came together to heal the ozone layer, one of the great environmental success stories of modern times and that should give us confidence that we can do it again.

Alexandre Virgilio

The Planetary Guardians are calling on nations to embed planetary boundaries science into decision-making at every level. This means appointing Chief Planetary Scientists to help guide policies and investments, and supporting initiatives like the Tropical Forest Forever Fund with the new Three Basins: One Lifeline report, which shows the importance of safeguarding the Amazon, the Congo, and the forests of Southeast Asia. These basins hold 80% of the world’s remaining rainforest and two-thirds of global terrestrial biodiversity. Protecting them is not optional, it is essential for life on Earth.

This morning, we took that science to the streets of New York, taking part in the ‘Time to Draw the Line’ activation. The walk started from Newtown Creek, one of the most polluted waterways in America, and ended at Bryant Park, a thriving green space in Manhattan. The team were attempting a World Record for the longest chalk line ever drawn in a global city. A continuous line was drawn across the city, red turning to orange, then green, we highlighted the truth that while our planet’s boundaries are flashing red, we still have the power to shift course back into the green. The contrast between Newtown Creek and Bryant Park reminded us of what’s at stake, the damage that unchecked pollution causes, and the possibility of renewal when we act together.

Planetary Guardians

Some leaders continue to deny this reality, but denial does not change the facts, and it certainly won’t save our children’s future. If anything, moments like that only strengthen my resolve to double down on action.

Chalk lines might fade with the rain, but the line we drew today is one that cannot be erased. It symbolises a call to action for governments, businesses, and communities everywhere: we know what’s wrong, we know where the priorities are, and we know we can fix it, if we act together.