The moment we welcomed baby Bluey into the world

We all love surprises in my family, and have a tradition of keeping the gender of our grandbabies a secret until they are born. When baby Bluey was born, I accidentally let the cat out of the bag!

We’ve always had a special connection with the ocean. When Sam was born I was being rescued from the Atlantic – when Bluey was born I was out on the water kitesurfing. I knew Bellie was in labour, but thought I had enough time for a quick kitesurf around the island – I can never resist getting amongst the waves. However, halfway around a boat came to me with the news that I should return home. I answered the phone to receive the news that Blue had just been born.

As you can hear in the video, Sam, baby Bluey and I were all crying with joy. Poor Holly was waiting on to talk to Sam and didn’t yet know the news that Bellie had given birth to a beautiful, healthy baby boy. In my excitement I let it slip before Sam had a chance to tell Holly himself. But as you can see, we were all absolutely overjoyed.

Image from the Branson family

Bluey and all of the family are doing well, Joan and I couldn’t be more proud, and we can’t wait to share the new year and the rest of our lives with all four of our delightful grandchildren.

I’m a grand-dude four times over!