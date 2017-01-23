The moment we welcomed baby Bluey into the world
We all love surprises in my family, and have a tradition of keeping the gender of our grandbabies a secret until they are born. When baby Bluey was born, I accidentally let the cat out of the bag!
We’ve always had a special connection with the ocean. When Sam was born I was being rescued from the Atlantic – when Bluey was born I was out on the water kitesurfing. I knew Bellie was in labour, but thought I had enough time for a quick kitesurf around the island – I can never resist getting amongst the waves. However, halfway around a boat came to me with the news that I should return home. I answered the phone to receive the news that Blue had just been born.
As you can hear in the video, Sam, baby Bluey and I were all crying with joy. Poor Holly was waiting on to talk to Sam and didn’t yet know the news that Bellie had given birth to a beautiful, healthy baby boy. In my excitement I let it slip before Sam had a chance to tell Holly himself. But as you can see, we were all absolutely overjoyed.
Bluey and all of the family are doing well, Joan and I couldn’t be more proud, and we can’t wait to share the new year and the rest of our lives with all four of our delightful grandchildren.
I’m a grand-dude four times over!