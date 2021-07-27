The joy of adventure

For my next Literati book club pick I have chosen a book that reminded me that our greatest joys are realised through adventure.

I’ve carried this belief throughout my life, from record-breaking ballooning trips to today’s vision of Virgin Galactic – to open up space for the benefit of everyone on Earth.

Wind, Sand and Stars is a gripping and lyrical autobiography of aviation pioneer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.

Literati

Reading it, I gained a great deal of appreciation for the skill and craftsmanship required to fly, but this memoir also shifted my worldview. Antonie Saint-Exupéry believes we all have innate potential that must be nurtured through taking risks and setting challenges. He is as fascinated by the Earth and the people that live on it as the skies he flies through.

I chose this book because I believe it offers an invaluable outlook on human nature. So much so, I think everyone should read it before setting off into life’s unknown territory.

I’m enjoying talking about a huge range of different books with my Literati book club. So far we have read I am a girl from Africa by Elizabeth Nyamayaro, The Art of Pollination by Jane Tewson, Just Kids by Patti Smith, The Dice Man by George Cockcroft, Originals by Adam Grant, Start with Why by Simon Sinek, and Just Mercy by Bryan Stevenson.

We have had some fascinating discussions and it’s always good to think about books and the lessons they share from another perspective.

Want to join us? Head over to Literati to find out more.