Scarlet Lady and New York City - what a combination. I had such a blast spending time on the ship of my dreams as she arrived in the Big Apple.

After taking in the views on board as Scarlet Lady sailed into New York harbour and enjoying my first evening in one of our Massive Suites, we had a whirlwind experience of all Virgin Voyages has to offer.

From some special food sampling in The Test Kitchen (more on that soon) to checking out some old favourites in our ‘new-fashioned’ record shop Voyage Vinyl, and of course checking out Richard’s Rooftop, it was great fun exploring the ship. We spent the night celebrating in Pink Agave, one of our delicious dining options, before I introduced a late-night show in The Manor.pin

It was wonderful having lots of the Virgin family and our friends on board, from our partners at Bain Capital to our First Mates – and I got chance to talk to many of our amazing crew, who are doing an extraordinary job bringing the magic of the ship to life. Speaking of which, I also crossed paths with a magician – I’ve still got no idea how he managed to conjure Freddie Mercury and the Pyramids onto my playing card…

Early the next morning I was up on the deck to try out the running track. What a treat to get a dose of Vitamin Sea with a brisk jog as the sun came up over the Manhattan skyline. Apparently, some of the team managed a half-marathon around the track – that’s a lot of laps!

It really is such a remarkable expression of what the Virgin brand is all about. We brought together designers, engineers and visionaries from other industries to create a fleet of ships that are built for enjoying the essence of cruise travel with a new twist. Our ambition is to show the world a new way of cruise travel in the way only a Virgin brand can do.

Sailing is back – it’s safe, it’s secure and it’s ridiculously good fun setting sail the Virgin way.

I’m jealous of everyone boarding Scarlet Lady this weekend for our Revvel events in New York, and excited for all of you booked to sail from Miami in October and the months ahead.

I’m looking forward to my next sailing already.