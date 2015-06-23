Opportunity favours the bold – this is a lesson that I learned early on, and have used to guide the Virgin story. If somebody offers you an amazing opportunity but you are not sure you can do it, say yes – then learn how to do it later!

Image by Virgin Atlantic

The right opportunity could change your life for the better. Opportunity is everywhere - but how do you find opportunity and how do you make sure it doesn't pass you by?

Get inspired and read my top 10 quotes on opportunity:

10. "In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity." – Albert Einstein

9. "You can’t outwit fate by standing on the sidelines placing little side bets about the outcome of life… if you don’t play you can’t win." – Judith McNaught

8. "Teachers open the doors, but you must enter by yourself.” – Chinese Proverb

7. "A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty." – Winston Churchill

6. "Entrepreneurs are simply those who understand that there is little difference between obstacle and opportunity and are able to turn both to their advantage." – Victor Kiam

Image by Virgin Hotels

5. "I feel that luck is preparation meeting opportunity." – Oprah Winfrey

4. "How much I missed, simply because I was afraid of missing it." – Paulo Coelho

3. "To dream by night is to escape your life. To dream by day is to make it happen." – Stephen Richards

2. "The entrepreneur always searches for change, responds to it, and exploits it as an opportunity." – Peter Drucker

1. “There are no mistakes, only opportunities." – Tina Fey