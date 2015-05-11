My top 10 quotes on communication

Communication makes the world go round. It facilitates human connections, and allows us to learn, grow and progress. It’s not just about speaking or reading, but understanding what is being said – and in some cases what is not being said.

Being able to effectively communicate is the most important skill any leader can possess. It shapes how people see the world and your company. We have certainly relied on it to drive the success of the Virgin story.

In appreciation of the art communication, here are my top 10 quotes on the subject…

Image by Matthias Rueby

10. “Write to be understood, speak to be heard, read to grow.” – Lawrence Clark Powell

9. “I remind myself every morning: Nothing I say this day will teach me anything. So if I'm going to learn, I must do it by listening.” – Larry King

8. “Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless.” – Mother Theresa

7. “Storytellers, by the very act of telling, communicate a radical learning that changes lives and the world: Telling stories is a universally accessible means through which people make meaning.” – Chris Cavanaugh

6. “Communication is a skill that you can learn. It's like riding a bicycle or typing. If you're willing to work at it, you can rapidly improve the quality of every part of your life.” – Brian Tracy

Image by Owen Billcliffe

5. “I speak to everyone in the same way, whether he is the garbage man or the president of the university.” – Albert Einstein

4. “Good communication is as stimulating as black coffee, and just as hard to sleep after.” – Anne Morrow Lindbergh

3. “The art of communication is the language of leadership.” – James Humes

2. “Most of the successful people I've known are the ones who do more listening than talking.” – Bernard Baruch

1. “Two monologues do not make a dialogue.” – Jeff Daly

The way you communicate can have a profound impact – you have to talk the talk and walk the walk. But most importantly, you have to create a culture where people can be their whole selves, can be creative, can grow and can have fun. Then you can start with a business and end up with a family.