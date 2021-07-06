Collaborating with over 500 companies to create 100% human workplaces

I’m incredibly proud of the 100% Human at Work network, founded in partnership with Virgin Unite and The B Team to create a future of work that puts people first while serving humanity and the planet.

As we emerge from lockdown and restrictions, I’m passionate that business leaders from every sector work to create workplaces that are flexible, inclusive and value the whole human. This is a passion I share with the 100% Human at Work network, so I wanted to share more about the brilliant work they are doing and why it is so important to me and the wider Virgin family.

At Virgin, we pride ourselves on trusting our people and have always tried to be at the forefront of innovation when it comes to our people policies and our approach to purpose.

We also encourage other businesses to put their people first and work collaboratively with other companies so we can all learn from one another. I would love to see a world where everyone can work for a company that is 100% human-first, and we all need to work together to make this possible.

This is why I am so proud that Virgin is a founding partner of the 100% Human at Work network. The network seeks to bring companies together to collaborate, innovate and take action to shape a vision for a future of work that puts people at its heart.

100% Human at Work was created to bring the world’s most people-focused and innovative businesses together; to share ideas, collaborate, and drive the same value systems in thousands of businesses worldwide. The network now includes over 500 businesses from all over the globe and is a truly vibrant community of ideas and action.

For me, the most important part of the 100% Human at Work network is its focus on action. The network gatherings help to shape new ideas and run workplace trials that will drive real change. The team have also created global discussion papers and toolkits on everything from the future of work, to being human in a digital world, to reimagining pathways to employment, to mental health in the workplace.

The network was also involved in the launch of some brilliant collaborations such as the TENT partnership for refugees, the Freedom to Love campaign supporting the LGBT+ community, and the Business Refugee Action Network (BRAN) in partnership with Virgin, the International Refugee Committee, Ben & Jerry’s and The B Team.

Over the coming years we want to grow the network and ensure that millions of other people around the world can work for companies that treat them as human beings, not payroll numbers.

To find out more and get involved, check out the brand new 100% Human at Work website. We would also love to hear about any people-focused policies and initiatives you have adopted in your workplaces, so let me know on social media! It will take all of us working together to create a future of work where everyone thrives, and feel valued – so please share the link, join the network, and spread the word!