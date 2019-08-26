How to create 100% human workplaces

The world of work is transforming at a faster rate than ever before and is the subject of intense debate around the likely impacts on jobs, workers, wages, and society.

This will affect everything from gender parity to social mobility and global inequality, and we are already seeing this starting to impact most economies and societies.

Such changes are going to have a profound impact on the world and have the potential to fundamentally change society. Whilst conversations around the future of work are happening everywhere, we find they often focus on automation and the idea of robots coming to take our jobs.

Image from 100% Human at Work

The 100% Human at Work initiative aims to move beyond this, to understand how we can collectively shape the future of work we want, one that puts humanity at the heart of everything that we do.

Companies in the 100% Human at Work network are focused on developing, testing and sharing innovative ideas to shape a better future of work. We may not have all the answers, but we can run experiments to work towards finding them.

Image from Centre for Inclusive Design

This is our third collection of experiments and it’s specifically focused on new ways of working taking place in companies in Australasia. The network members featured are innovating and testing amazing new ideas.

From supporting employee’s mental health and wellbeing, to implementing effective flexible working policies, championing diversity, inclusion and belonging, and ensuring there are opportunities for everyone to develop and find a role they thrive in, this collection highlights wonderful examples of ways to make workplaces more human.

Image from Centre for Inclusive Design

We are grateful to all the companies that have come forward to be part of this collection. We hope it inspires you to try new things and to explore new ways of working within your own organisation.