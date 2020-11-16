A cracking start to Christmas

Is anyone else getting into the festive spirit early this year? Our family is after receiving a special parcel from Advent of Change. Best excuse ever!

Advent of Change started three-years-ago as a simple fundraising project by Kristina Salceanu. Kristina wanted to launch a charity advent calendar that supported multiple not-for-profits with a single purchase. Kristina and I became close when Big Change was selected as one of the supported charities and I’ve followed the Advent of Change journey with awe ever since.

Beyond its original charity advent calendars, Advent of Change has launched a whole new range of products to support and raise awareness for 48 different charities – including Big Change! Dad and I were very pleased to contribute our favourite festive jokes to the new Christmas crackers set too! I never ever would have believed I’d have a joke in a cracker... Naturally I picked a suitably cheesy one!

After launching the original advent calendar in 2018, Advent of Change products are now stocked in John Lewis and Waitrose, and has now raised over $375,000 for charities tackling everything from ocean protection to food poverty, and (of course) education. How incredible.

I’m always amazed by Kristina’s energy and her ethos of: “If you can be anything, be kind.” This informs everything she creates – from the UK’s first braille calendar to the Advent of Change Christmas crackers made from 100% recyclable materials. In fact, the full range of calendars are sustainably sourced, crafted in the UK, plastic-free and the production is carbon offset!

I also really love the new Advent of Change candle, which is made from 100% natural wax, supports 24 different charities and reveals a hidden countdown once lit. The scent was developed by the fragrance extraordinaire behind Jo Malone and you can tell it's no ordinary candle from the first whiff. I know we lit it a little bit early, but now our whole house is beginning to smell a lot like Christmas! What’s not to love about that?

Holly Branson

It’s so wonderful to see Kristina’s vision and the positive impact that Advent of Changes creates continue to grow, year on year. I’m so pleased for Big Change to be a part of this journey and I can’t wait to pop the crackers on Christmas day.

If you want to make a difference this Christmas, you can support Advent of Change and its charity partners on its website. It's a wonderful way to make Christmas about giving again!