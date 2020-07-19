Virgin: Travel, play, stay well

Image from Virgin.com

Virgin companies are partnering with Pandefense Advisory to ensure they have the latest scientific information about COVID-19 as they develop policies and procedures that put the health and safety of employees and customers first.

Virgin companies are also collaborating to identify specific products and technologies that will be used to implement these policies and procedures.

Pandefense Advisory is providing a team of epidemiologists and infectious disease experts to advise the companies. Its team, led by epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant, has been working on pandemic preparedness for many years and has deep expertise in the transmission of infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

Its support for Virgin companies includes providing pandemic intelligence for executive leadership and bringing in experts to provide ongoing consultative support. Pandefense Advisory are also sharing the latest scientific information and best practices on critical issues related to COVID-19, amidst a rapidly changing landscape.

Virgin companies are already implementing wide-ranging safety initiatives in response to COVID-19. Virgin Voyages has announced Voyage Well, its industry-leading comprehensive health plan for its brand new ship, Scarlet Lady. Its innovative health protocols include fresh air in all public spaces, industry-leading virus neutralising air filters, virtual queues, reduced ship capacity, regular virus testing for Crew and passengers, thermal monitoring cameras and leading partnerships with AtmosAir Solutions and EcoLab.

Virgin Atlantic is introducing additional safety measures including carrying out health questionnaires and providing all customers with a personal Health Pack, which contains a medical-grade face mask to be worn onboard, surface wipes and hand gel. The airline is also completing thorough cleaning practices at check in, boarding gates and onboard, offering a simplified hot food offering onboard to minimise contact, and ensuring social distancing is practiced wherever possible.

Virgin Australia is also introducing a comprehensive set of safety and wellbeing measures including health questionnaires, social distancing practices and contactless check in options. The airline has also increased the frequency of cleaning on the ground and in their aircraft. Its aircraft are fitted with High Efficiency Particulate Air filters, which are effective at capturing more than 99.9% of airborne microbes from the air.

As well as helping customers to maintain social distancing, Virgin Active Australia has introduced several measures to keep everyone safe. This includes temperature checks for members and team members, enforcing its ongoing ‘no towel, no train’ policy, requiring members to use disinfectant spray to wipe clean equipment, and extra cleaning operations.

Virgin Limited Edition’s Son Bunyola, which is set to reopen on 4 July, will introduce a set of new measures to ensure the comfort and wellbeing of guests. This includes daily temperature checks and masks for team members and various housekeeping options.

Virgin Hotels has developed new Cleanliness and Social Distancing Standards including team training, PPE requirements, rearranged spatial layouts and COVID-19 awareness training. In addition, Virgin Hotels Dallas is taking an artful approach to encouraging social distancing with its inventive new installation, Together Again: Reconnecting Through Fashion and Art. Rather than removing furniture or roping off areas, the hotel has introduced stunning mannequins to reduce capacity and ensure social distancing.

Here are some of the many other ways the Virgin Group and Virgin companies are responding to COVID-19.