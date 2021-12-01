Introducing HCRG Care Group

After more than 10 years as part of the Virgin Group, Virgin Care, has today rebranded as HCRG Care Group and has been acquired by Twenty20 Capital bringing together their strengths, capability and expertise in the health and care services sector.

Under the leadership of Dr Vivienne McVey, Virgin Care has evolved to become a respected and trusted partner in the provision of high quality and excellent value health and care services, making a positive difference to millions of people across the country. This transaction helps enable the business to develop additional services that enhance both the quality of provision and the value given back to health and care commissioners.

Since acquiring the company in 2010, Richard Branson and the Virgin Group have supported Virgin Care with more than £75 million of investment in the company’s people, technology and front-line services to support its NHS and local authority partnerships.

This investment has improved outcomes for patients and employees, with 100% of Virgin Care’s services now being rated good or outstanding by the Care Quality Commission.

Neither Virgin, nor its founder, has ever taken a penny from the business committing instead to reinvest any returns back into the company and its front-line services. Therefore, whilst owners of Virgin Care, the Group has chosen to leave the value invested and created in the company for Twenty20 Capital.

All of Virgin’s investment in the company has been used to support the services it delivers and enables HCRG Care Group to continue to develop and deliver innovative community services that make a positive difference for customers. Virgin has ensured it leaves the business in a strong financial position.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Dr Vivienne McVey, CEO of HCRG Care Group, says: “Since we founded the business, we’ve supported many millions of people up and down England, and this investment by Twenty20 will allow us not only to continue that work but also build on our existing success.

“Whilst we have a new name, as HCRG Care Group it remains business as usual – our team will continue to focus on changing lives by transforming health and care working with commissioners, communities and our hard-working frontline colleagues to deliver joined up, efficient but above all high quality services.”