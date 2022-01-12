Grove Co. launches new collection with interior designer Jeremiah Brent

Following the success of their first collaboration in 2020, Grove Co. and Jeremiah Brent have teamed up again to debut a sustainable collection of home care products inspired by the interior designer’s own home and family life, and celebrates the ‘Art of Ceremony’.

Grove Collaborative, Grove Co.’s parent company, is to merge with Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by the Virgin Group.

The artfully curated collection from Grove Co. and Jeremiah Brent features a range of hand and dish soaps, dispensers, candles and home accessories, intended to be woven into everyday routines and transform even the simplest moments in your home into rituals of self-reflection and restoration.

“I am thrilled to be launching another beautiful and sustainable collection of home care products with Grove Co.,” said Jeremiah Brent. “For this year’s collection, I wanted to create a line of products and home accessories rooted in the Art of Ceremony. Every piece is tied to the opportunity and hope that you’ll create your own ceremony in your home, while making it easy to live a more eco-conscious life. The tactile textures, lush scents, and serene colors of this collection are perfect for any home and create a fresh simplicity and reset after the indulgence of the holidays.”

The collection features purposeful materials such as marble and organic cotton, as well as 100% natural fragrances and clean-burning soy wax. In keeping with Grove Collaborative’s commitment to move beyond plastic by 2025, the collection is also free from single-use plastic.

“Working closely with Jeremiah to craft the concept and design of these products has been such a pleasure, and we have been able to create something really special that is central to both of our missions and rooted in sustainability,” said Luana Bumachar, VP of Owned Brands + Innovation at Grove Collaborative. “This collection combines elevated designs, high quality and performance to create products that are better for our consumers and the planet. We are so excited to bring this collection to life as we enter the New Year.”

The collection includes 13 products with exclusive signature scents including Himalayan sea salt and sage, and eucalyptus and cypress.

The Grove Co. x Jeremiah Brent Art of Ceremony limited edition collection is available for purchase exclusively on Grove.co.