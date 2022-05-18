Changing business for good with Virgin's people

At Virgin, our purpose is changing business for good. In the past year, the Group has launched a Purpose and Vision strategy with Flourishing People as a key pillar, and just last month it launched an evolved Diversity, Equality and Inclusion strategy at Virgin Management. Building on this momentum, Virgin Group has announced that Nikki Humphrey has been appointed to the newly-created role of Chief People Officer, Virgin Group. Nikki will join the V Team – Virgin’s executive team – in July and will report directly to Josh Bayliss, CEO of Virgin Group.

Nikki joins Virgin from her role as Executive Director, People at John Lewis Partnership (JLP), a position she has held since 2020. Prior to her role at JLP, Nikki held the position of Chief People Officer at Virgin Atlantic.

Josh Bayliss, Chief Executive Officer at Virgin Group says: “Virgin’s founder, Richard Branson, has always said that if you take care of your employees, they’ll take care of your business. I am therefore delighted to welcome Nikki back to the Virgin family – her knowledge of Virgin‘s brand, values and culture will be invaluable to leading a first-class, uniquely Virgin people experience. Virgin‘s purpose is changing business for good and Nikki’s significant people experience will offer us a fresh perspective and opportunity to drive forward our people agenda and build on our unique culture.“

Nikki Humphrey says: “It’s been a difficult decision to leave the John Lewis Partnership but, the opportunity to rejoin the Virgin family was too good to miss. In the past year, Virgin has launched a new Purpose and Vision strategy with its people central to this – I cannot wait to get stuck in and bring this unique company’s culture – built over 50 years – to life.“