Auticon and Unicus join forces to become the largest autistic-majority company in the world

auticon and Unicus have announced that the two companies will unite to further their mission to help autistic individuals into meaningful employment The move will see it become the largest autistic-majority company in the world.

The Virgin Group invested in auticon in 2016, and since then companies around the Virgin family have become clients of the global technology employer of autistic professionals.

It is estimated that less than 29% of autistic adults are currently in meaningful employment. Many autistic adults have cognitive strengths that make them well-suited for careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), but they face barriers in finding and keeping a job. Exclusionary recruitment processes, poor autism awareness and employers feeling unprepared to offer support all contribute towards autistic people’s barriers to employment.

With 15 years of experience and a solid track record, the new combined company bringing auticon and Unicus together will provide high-value IT services to clients, as well as offering neurodiversity training and advisory services.

auticon and Unicus are improving the lives of autistic adults through employment. According to internal polling, both companies report significant quality of life improvements for employees, including increased self-esteem, quality of life, income, confidence, and improved well-being. To learn more, view the latest impact reports for Unicus and auticon.

auticon Group CEO Kurt Schöffer said: “Imagine a company where the majority are autistic. Most could never conceive of such a thing, yet we come to work every day. This merger unites two high-profile IT consulting companies behind a unifying purpose – neurodiversity.”

Visit auticon and Unicus to find out more.