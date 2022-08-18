Virgin Media O2 expands apprenticeships scheme to support more young people

As young people across England, Wales and Northern Ireland collect their exam results, research from Virgin Media O2 has revealed that nearly three in five 11-18-year-olds are considering an apprenticeship, rather than going to university.

The research also reveals that the cost of student life is putting off some young people from applying for traditional university courses. Almost a third of the young people surveyed said that they would struggle with money at university, and 28% believe that rising costs mean they no longer see university as a good idea.

Virgin Media O2 has expanded its apprenticeship scheme across the UK, with apprenticeships now available in five new business areas: digital marketing, cyber security, quantity surveying, network cabling and DevOps. Applications are open now for around 70 apprentice positions across England and Scotland – and there are plenty more opening up in the next few months.

Many Virgin Media O2 apprenticeship roles require zero qualifications, or only GCSE grades 4-9 (or an equivalent Level 2 qualification). Roles are currently available in Network Design Engineering, Network Implementation, Fibre Engineering and Network Cable Delivery throughout the UK – including in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Reading, Leeds, Portsmouth and more.

All apprenticeship roles are offered on a permanent contract, with a starting salary of at least £19,000 – well above the UK’s average for an apprenticeship scheme. Virgin Media O2 also invests heavily in training with each apprentice receiving training and support worth up to £27,000 during their programme.

Karen Handley, head of future careers at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re on a mission to upgrade the UK and are recruiting talented people to make this happen. With thousands of people finishing school or college and receiving their A-Level results, there has never been a better time to join us as an apprentice where you can earn while you learn.

“Whether it’s cyber security or network engineering, digital marketing or planning, at Virgin Media O2 we’re constantly expanding our array of apprenticeship programmes to help our people develop the skills they need for the future.”

In February 2022, Virgin Media O2 committed to hiring 200 apprentices – and it’s already filled 125 positions. Visit Virgin Media O2’s apprenticeships page to find out more.