Virgin Australia celebrates International Women’s Day with all-women flight

Virgin Australia took to the skies for International Women’s Day with a flight dispatched, operated and managed by an all-women team.

The landmark flight departed from Melbourne at 8.10am and arrived in Brisbane at 9.20am local time, with more than 10 different roles performed by more than 20 women – highlighting the diverse positions held by women across Virgin Australia.

The flight plan was constructed and issued by a female flight dispatcher, and all weight and balance activities performed by a female load controller in Virgin Australia’s Integrated Operations Centre. The flight, VA313, was also crewed by an all-female team in both the flight deck and the cabin, managed by an all-female pit crew team in both airports, and supported by female airport safety officers and air traffic controllers.

The initiative highlights how far aviation has come in terms of gender diversity and showcases the opportunities available to girls and young women interested in pursuing a career in the industry.

“This flight is a celebration of all the incredible women who continue to pave a path for future generations to pursue a career in this exciting and dynamic industry and I am thrilled to see it come to life in collaboration with our partners,” Virgin Australia’s chief people officer, Lisa Burquest said. “Behind every aircraft in the sky, there is a highly-skilled team working together to ensure passengers get to their destinations safely, and for this flight, every one of these roles is carried out by women.

“It’s an exciting time to join Virgin Australia as we ramp up our operations and continue to look for people from all walks of life who are seriously passionate about what they do, to join our fun and inclusive team.”

Jane Dionysius, Brisbane Airport Corporation’s executive general manager for human resources, added: “There isn’t a single role across aviation that women can’t do and today’s flight proves that. I look forward to a time when seeing women across aviation isn’t extraordinary, it’s the everyday.”

For more information on current opportunities with Virgin Australia, visit careers.virginaustralia.com.