Virgin Atlantic launches new engineering programmes

In an exciting move signalling the continued growth of the aviation industry, Virgin Atlantic is on the lookout for its next generation of expert engineers, as it launches its apprenticeship and graduate schemes for the first time in three years.

The airline is looking to recruit apprentice engineers and four graduate engineers, in a bid to attract fresh new talent into the industry. The team is seeking a diverse range of applicants, who have good manual dexterity, a strong sense of responsibility, and the ability to work quickly and accurately.

The apprentice engineers will undertake a two-phased comprehensive programme spanning 24 months, including both academic and practical skills. The final 14 months will offer the opportunity to gain vital hands-on experience, working with the airline’s world leading engineers across its Heathrow line and hangar maintenance facilities.

Virgin Atlantic's 24 month graduate programme is also now open. Unlike the apprenticeship scheme, this programme will see recruits fully immersed in the airline from the get-go. It's designed to offer a wide view of the technical world of the airline, working across departments including propulsion, airframe systems, avionics, cabin and structures.

Neil Ambidge, Vice President Engineering and Maintenance at Virgin Atlantic said; "Having started my own career as a graduate at Virgin Atlantic, I'm not only a huge advocate of developing our next generation of engineers, I'm also a testament that the opportunities these programmes enable are limitless.

“Whether you work in an engineering or maintenance role, the combined team ensure on a daily basis that our planes are fit to fly our customers safely to our incredible destinations around the world. We’re committed to the development of our world class engineering team and I’m delighted to be offering these positions to a new cohort of candidates, as we invest in the talent of the future.

“Aircraft engineering and maintenance offers a fascinating career path and our apprentice and graduate programmes provide a brilliant opportunity to work across one of the industry’s youngest, greenest fleets out there.”

Find out more and apply with Virgin Atlantic.