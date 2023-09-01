Jobs of the week – 1 September

Looking for a new job? Then you’re in the right place, there are some super exciting opportunities to join the Virgin family right now…

Internal Communications Business Partner at Virgin Media O2

Virgin Media O2 is the UK’s fastest broadband network, the nation’s best-loved mobile brand, and one of the UK’s biggest companies too. Currently it’s recruiting for an Internal Communications Business Partner to join its team.

This role will support the delivery of the Virgin Media O2 communications strategy, where you’ll have the opportunity to really make a positive impact, and be a key team player as part of a high-performing, award-winning team.

You’ll provide the communications expertise and thought leadership to align the strategic business intent to the people, financial, communication strategies. And you’ll play an active role to co-create both the functional/organisational strategy.

Think you’re up to the challenge? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Galactic

Senior Manager, Membership Services at Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic is transforming humanity’s relationship with space. By making it more open and accessible, Virgin Galactic is connecting the world to the love, wonder and awe inspired by space travel, helping to create new opportunities for the benefit of life on Earth. Whether it’s supporting cutting-edge research missions for scientists and students, or offering life-changing experiences for the adventurers among us, Virgin Galactic is the spaceline for Earth. Such an audacious vision requires a team as driven as they are curious - one capable of redefining the boundaries of what’s possible.

Currently, Virgin Galactic is recruiting for a Senior Manager to join its Membership Services team. The Future Astronaut membership experience exists to look after a unique community of Members who have entered a programme to travel to space with Virgin Galactic. Member Services is responsible for engaging and informing those customers, and building a strong sense of community. It works to maintain excitement in the project as the company develops engagement and builds experience within commercial spaceline operations.

Interested? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Hotels

Marketing Manager at Virgin Hotels New Orleans

Virgin Hotels in New Orleans is looking for a Marketing Manager to join its team. The Marketing Manager will play a critical role in the development of Virgin Hotels New Orleans overall marketing plan for the hotel and Food & Beverage outlets to achieve revenue goals, drive awareness of the outlets.

You’ll help lead marketing efforts in the achievement of operational, financial, and strategic goals while focusing on the implementation of a comprehensive marketing strategy. With the support of the Home Office Team, the Marketing Manager will manage all hotel, culinary and beverage marketing campaigns, initiatives and programs, ensuring they are delivered on time and within the budget that the role will help create.

Sound good? Find out more and apply now.