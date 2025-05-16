How Virgin StartUp Is helping founders prioritise mental health

New research from Virgin StartUp reveals the growing mental health challenges facing UK entrepreneurs.

With Mental Health Awareness Week underway, Virgin StartUp is shining a spotlight on the wellbeing of UK founders. New research reveals that more than half (51%) of start-up founders have experienced increased burnout over the past year, while almost one in five (18%) say their mental health has declined in the past six months.

Andy Fishburn, Managing Director of Virgin StartUp, emphasises the importance of tackling these issues head-on, “Being a founder is incredibly rewarding but also comes with its challenges. These figures highlight the mental health struggles many founders are facing – but they also underline the value of strong support networks. At Virgin StartUp, we’re committed to empowering founders to look after their wellbeing and access the tools they need to thrive.”

Virgin / Harry Kinnaird

Starting and running a business is often an exciting, empowering journey, but behind the scenes, many founders are struggling. The research points to lack of time, overwhelming workloads, and financial pressure as the biggest barriers preventing entrepreneurs from prioritising their mental health.

Amid global uncertainty and rising economic pressures, it’s no surprise that founder wellbeing is under strain, yet support systems haven’t always kept pace with the realities of entrepreneurial life. In response, Virgin StartUp has partnered with mental health service Self Space and hosted its first ever free ‘Walk and Talk’ event in London. The initiative hopes to give small business founders the chance to take a break, connect with peers, and talk openly in a relaxed, outdoor setting.

Virgin / Harry Kinnaird

Scheduled over lunchtime and free to attend, the event aimed to minimise disruption and maximise accessibility – particularly for those who cite time (31%) and cost (18%) as barriers to seeking support. More than 170 founders took part in the event.

Avi Sharma, founder of content agency Outseen, was one of the founders in attendance. After leaving a career in banking, Avi found the journey of building his own business both exhilarating and isolating. “After Covid, everyone resumed their normal social lives. But I worked alone in my bedroom, building my business. I felt loneliness and immense pressure to succeed,” said Avi. In 2024, he made his mental health a priority – improving daily habits, starting therapy, and joining the Virgin StartUp Community to access mentorship and support.

Virgin / Harry Kinnaird

The data shows that taking breaks (38%), family support (37%), and connecting with peers (16%) are among the most effective ways founders improve their mental health.

Gigi Rose, founder of Etch of London, has also leaned on the founder community through challenging times. After losing her father, she channelled her grief into launching a business that turns fingerprints into keepsake jewellery. “Building the brand has required huge emotional resilience. Connecting with other founders has been invaluable, providing reassurance, perspective and connection.”

Virgin / Harry Kinnaird

Beyond the Walk & Talk event, Virgin StartUp offers a range of wellbeing initiatives – from weekly access to a Culture & Wellbeing Advisor, to its partnership with Self Space, and an on-demand wellbeing content library designed to fit around busy founder schedules.