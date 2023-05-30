10 purpose-driven businesses join Virgin StartUp’s Collective Impact programme

Virgin StartUp has announced the 10 businesses that are joining its purpose-driven, investment readiness programme, Collective Impact.

The 10 founders are all looking to scale a business that will have a positive impact on people, places or the planet, and are looking to raise investment for the first time.

Over the next seven weeks, the founders will receive one-to-one mentoring with industry experts alongside weekly in-person workshops to help founders understand their funding options and refine their impact strategy so that their impact continues to grow as their business does. They’ll also get the chance to practice their pitch with impact investors. At the end of the programme, each founder will be allocated a dedicated mentor for the next six months, as well as being invited to monthly peer mastermind sessions.

The 10 businesses taking part in Collective Impact are:

Drink Amino: Amino is a mission-driven digital first nutrition brand on a global quest to transform human health and performance by utilising the hidden power of amino acids.

A New Icon: An innovative athlete-sponsorship platform focused on unique connections between sponsors and athletes.

Green Doors: Green Doors rescues doors and windows which are otherwise destined for landfill.

Innovate Recycle: The first company in the UK to properly deconstruct end-of-life carpet, reclaiming polypropylene for use in UK manufacturing supply chains.

Library of Things: An award-winning social enterprise and a global movement, on a mission to make borrowing better than buying for people and planet.

Bear Health: Solving the UK's dental crisis by making it easier for people to find and pay for a dentist in their area.

LocalTasker.co.uk: A community-driven platform that empowers everyday people to turn their skills and talents into flexible and accessible earning opportunities.

Kind Haus: A place where modern parents can entertain the kids, get work done, and connect with like-minded families, all under one roof.

Serious Tissues: The UK’s first carbon neutral toilet roll.

Very Wise: Empowering renters by giving them access to a safety check, 24/7 legal support, wellbeing helplines and legal expense cover to resolve issues.

Last year, 24 founders completed Virgin StartUp’s Collect Impact programme and collectively raised £4 million within six months of completing the programme.

Successful alumni include London-based OxWash, an environmentally friendly laundry service which raised £475,000 as a direct result of the programme and has gone on to secure £10 million in investment, as well as achieving B Corp certification.

Andy Fishburn, Managing Director at Virgin StartUp, explains: “It’s important that purpose-driven founders who want to change business for the better and solve global problems are empowered to not only start-up and survive, but thrive. That’s what Collective Impact is all about. It’s a privilege to work with these passionate founders and give them the tools they need to scale their business and have a real impact.”

