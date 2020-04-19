Workout at home with Virgin Active South Africa and DStv

Virgin Active South Africa has teamed up with DStv to bring workouts to homes across Sub-Saharan Africa.

You might not be able to get to a health club right now, but Virgin Active are bringing their workouts to homes across Sub-Saharan Africa, twice a day via DStv.

Virgin Active coaches Ceri Hannan and Bongo Ntlokwana will guide you through easy-to-follow workouts. Some will be designed to make you sweat, while others will be more mindful to feed your soul.

The workouts are broadcast daily on SuperSport Blitz at 8am and 5pm. Each workout will cater to any level of fitness, with different levels of intensity demonstrated so you can work out according to your ability and fitness level.

The workouts will also be available on DStv Catch Up and Showmax so that you can workout whenever you like.

