Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week – 9 February

Looking for a change in your career? Read on. We’ve rounded up some exciting opportunities to join the Virgin family right now…

Investment Associate at Virgin Management

Virgin Management, the heart of Virgin, nurtures the brand globally. Its team in London and New York supports every facet of the Virgin empire. Working in synergy with various Virgin entities globally, its interests are as diverse as travel, health, music, media, finance, and space.

Right now, Virgin Management is looking for an Investment Associate to assist in the sourcing and evaluation of new investment and commercial opportunities for the Virgin Group. In addition, they will also support active portfolio management across our existing portfolio of companies to maximise and deliver long-term value to the Branson family. This person will provide financial and analytical support to inform strategy, monitor portfolio company and brand performance, communicate updates back to the Virgin Group, and work closely with portfolio companies to aid in value creation across a range of projects and initiatives.

If you’re a highly motivated individual with experience at a global investment bank, investment or consulting firm, looking to emerge yourself in a globally recognised brand, then this is the role for you! Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Media

Junior Transport and Security Engineer at Virgin Media O2

Virgin Media O2 is looking for a Junior Transport and Security Engineer to join its team. This is an entry level role into a highly specialist technical area, and you will get the opportunity to learn new skills to make an increasing contribution in the role over time.

You’ll be helping to develop and document solutions, designs and capabilities to meet the requirements of specialist network connectivity and security projects. You’ll work across a wide range of networking, switching and routing, and security disciplines involving mobile telecoms networks and applications, virtualisation of these applications into Cloud infrastructures, along with proof-of-concept activities. This role is a great opportunity for someone with foundation level skills to develop their skills and career by working towards an expert engineering level role and is likely to include opportunities to contribute to industry working groups.

Interested? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Australia

Charter Contracts and Program Manager at Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia is the airline that’s always done things a little differently. For Virgin Australia, flying is so much more than simply taking off and landing (although we understand that is quite important). It’s about going the extra mile, in the air and on the ground, to create authentic experiences that put our guests firmly at the heart of everything it does.

Currently, Virgin Australia is recruiting for a Charter Contracts and Program Manager to join its team at Virgin Australia Regional Airlines (VARA) in Perth.

The primary function of the Charter Contracts and Program Manager role in VARA is to support the Executive General Manager VARA, Head of Commercial and Charter Performance and VARA Senior Leadership Team in directly managing and progressing strategic and business improvement initiatives across the VARA business. This includes work programs ranging from business transformation, fleet inductions, and critical infrastructure delivery.

The role is also heavily involved in commercial tender submissions to grow VARA’s revenue portfolio and provides independent oversight of charter revenue contracts. It is a highly visible and diverse role with significant influence and delivery impact.

Is this the role for you? Find out more and apply now.