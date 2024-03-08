Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week – 8 March

Looking for a new job? Then you’re in the right place, here are some of the roles available with the Virgin family right now…

Room Attendant at Virgin Hotels Chicago

If you are a neat-freak who loves to clean and ensure that everything is in its right place, then this job is for you.

You will be responsible for maintaining Virgin Hotel’s high standards of cleanliness in cleaning the guest rooms. You will also be required to communicate, coordinate and work well with other teammates, managers and guests.

In addition, you should be aware of your surroundings and guest preferences so you can you anticipate guest needs in the way that they like their items organised (or not) in the rooms and be able to delightfully surprise them with your personalised service. Most of all, Virgin Hotels wants you to have FUN since you play a huge role in creating that memorable guest experience! Sound good? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Voyages

Music Program Manager at Virgin Voyages

Virgin has a long history in music, and it forms an important part of the brand. Right now, Virgin Voyages is looking for a Music Program Manager to look after all elements of music programming. This includes live, electronic and background music on all of its ships and at its private beach club.

You’ll also be in charge of an always-rotating cast of musicians and DJs, and you’ll work with Ship and Shore management to build out the daily schedule. As the Music Program Manager you’ll spend your time researching, listening to and chatting to each musical act to pair them with the best venue and time of day to give both artists and sailors the best experience.Plus you’ll be the one responsible for background music, making sure that playlists are bringing the right vibe and playing at the right volume throughout the day on the ship.

Are you who Virgin Voyages is looking for? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Australia

Travel Partnerships Manager at Velocity Frequent Flyer

Velocity Frequent Flyer, is one of Australia’s largest loyalty programs. With more than 11 million members (and counting!), it lives and breathes travel, and loves sharing its passion for memorable experiences with members.

Imagine being immersed in a world where every day is an adventure, where you have the power to turn dreams into reality. Where you’re a part of a team that’s rewriting the rules for how loyalty programs work and what they can bring to members. That’s the journey you’ll be on in the Velocity Frequent Flyer team. Enabling members to redeem their points fast for breathtaking getaways, financial benefits, shopping experiences and a whole lot more. All the while benefiting from a role that is part of the Virgin Australia Group, with all the exciting perks, support and opportunity available to team members.

Think you’re up for it? Find out more and apply now.