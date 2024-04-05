Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week – 5 April

Looking for a fresh start in your career? Then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up some of the most exciting opportunities to join the Virgin family right now. See what you could do…

Programme and Innovation Director at Virgin Unite

Virgin Unite is the Virgin Group and Branson family’s independent non-profit foundation. It fuels radical collaboration to challenge the unacceptable, uniting people and entrepreneurial ideas to create opportunities for a better world.

Do you want to disrupt the social impact space, by designing and delivering trailblazing programmes to advance Virgin Unite’s mission of creating positive change in the world? Then this is the role for you!

Virgin Unite is searching for a Programme & Innovation Director, who will be accountable for strategic programme design, developing and implementing strategic initiatives, managing programmes, and driving innovation. This person will be a core member of, and will work closely with the Virgin Unite leadership team.

Want to know more? Get the details and apply now.

Virgin Red

Programme Manager at Virgin Red

Virgin Red rewards customers who live the Virgin lifestyle. Earn Virgin Points across its vast partner network, unlocking everyday rewards and exclusive experiences. As the Virgin network hub, it fosters deeper customer understanding, opening doors for partners. Bold, distinctive, customer-centric – that's Virgin Red.

A talented and credible individual in agile and traditional project and programme management. Sound like you? You could be just who Virgin Red is looking for to become its new Programme Manager.

You’ll establish and direct programmes of work, with clearly defined outcomes, governance and workstreams. With strong communication skills and the ability to engage with stakeholders at all levels, you will be comfortable steering cross-organisational programmes, driving strategic initiatives and solving complex business problems.

Interested? Find out more and apply now.

Image from Virgin Active Australia

People Administrator at Virgin Active Australia

There’s never been a better time to join Virgin Active. It has the best talent, doing the best work of their lives. Its continuous focus on inspiring people to live an active life is what unites its teams and sets them apart in Virgin Active’s vision to be the world’s most-loved exercise brand.

Currently Virgin Active Australia is looking for a People Administrator to join its team in Barangaroo. Reporting to the Head of People, you’ll provide the best administrative support anyone’s ever seen to the People team and help to ensure that the central office runs seamlessly.

This will include overseeing records administration, managing and maintaining people data and documents, drafting letters and managing new starter requirements, and managing the administration of the reward and recognition programme – and much more.

Virgin Active is looking for someone who’s used to handling really sensitive info, and is super organised. So if you’re known for being meticulous, you could be just the person for this role.

Sound good? Find out more and apply now.