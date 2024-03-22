Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week – 22 March

Looking to change things up in your career? Take a look at who’s hiring across the Virgin Group right now…

Marketing Coordinator at Virgin Hotels New Orleans

At Virgin Hotels, they believe that everyone should leave their hotels feeling better – not just the guests, but teammates too! Virgin Hotels hires unique individuals who work together to create amazing experiences for guests and they recognise that every member of the team contributes to the success of the whole hotel. No-one is more important than anyone else, and unless everyone is in it together, Virgin Hotels can’t create that special experience for every guest.

Currently the team is looking for a new Marketing Coordinator, to assist the Director of Marketing in executing marketing strategies to achieve: Hotel and Food and Beverage revenue goals, drive awareness of Virgin Hotels New Orleans and its Food and Beverage outlets, and engage with the community by assisting with social networks and review sites.

You’ll be part of a team that's building incredible and relevant content, marketing campaigns and promotions, as well as a social footprint that will showcase Virgin Hotels’ essence and tone of voice, engage visitors with insightful and thought-provoking content, and help Virgin Hotels turn fans, followers, and readers into leads and customers.

Sound good? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Voyages

Happenings Event Manager at Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is looking for a Happenings Event Manager to join its seagoing team. The Happenings Event Manager is responsible for overseeing the scheduling and operation of Happenings, parties and other experiences around Virgin Voyages’ lady ship and at the Beach Club – and also for running Happenings rehearsals and making sure everything is up to scratch.

You’ll need to run a tight ship and maintain the quality of Virgin Voyages’ Happenings and signature party experiences. This is key to the success of the overall entertainment programme on board Virgin Voyages’ lady ships. This job isn’t a walk in the park – it’s a complex, multifaceted assignment where creativity, strong management skills and exquisite communication are key to success.

Think you’re the person Virgin Voyages is looking for? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Atlantic

Head of Heathrow at Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic believes that everyone can take on the world, and its vision is to become the most-loved travel company. As it embarks on the next stage of its journey, Virgin Atlantic is looking for a Head of Heathrow to join its team.

Are you an experienced people leader, with a background in running large teams and promoting and encouraging a culture of excellence? This could be the perfect role for you. You’ll be accountable for delivering the customer and operational elements to ensure world class hub operation at London Heathrow. At the same time, you’ll also be taking on one of the biggest people leadership roles at Virgin Atlantic, leading and motivating the incredible Virgin Atlantic team at London Heathrow, and also holding a leadership role and voice in the wider Heathrow airline community.

Interested? Find out more and apply now.