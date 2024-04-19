Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week – 19 April

Want to join the Virgin family? Good news, we’re hiring! Take a look at some of the hottest roles available right now…

Internal Communications Specialist at Virgin Galactic

Looking for a job that’s out of this world? Virgin Galactic is currently recruiting for an Internal Communications Specialist to join its team.

The team needs someone who can bring bags of enthusiasm, a phenomenal knack for verbal and written communication, and dazzling copywriting skills. You’ll need some experience working in internal communications with various HR groups, and of course excellent relationship-building skills to work across different teams.

You’ll play a proactive role in developing key employee engagement and belonging moments, while driving storytelling that showcases Virgin Galactic as an employer of choice. Plus you’ll be involved in visual layout so having an eye for graphic design is a bonus.

Interested? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Red

Partner Marketing Manager at Virgin Red

Virgin Red rewards customers who live the Virgin lifestyle. Earn Virgin Points across its vast partner network, unlocking everyday rewards and exclusive experiences. As the Virgin network hub, it fosters deeper customer understanding, opening doors for partners. Bold, distinctive, customer-centric – that's Virgin Red.

Are you an experienced Partner Marketing Manager, with the ability to think strategically, inspire others, and build trusted relationships, looking for your next challenge? If so, then this is the role for you! Virgin Red is looking for a Partner Marketing Manager to join its team on a fixed-term contract to build respected relationships, and create and deliver marketing plans for partners and Virgin Red through the Virgin loyalty proposition. This role will have a particular focus on travel, dealing with Virgin Companies such as Virgin Atlantic Airways, Virgin Hotels, Virgin Voyages, and Virgin Limited Edition.

Want to know more? Get all the details and apply now.

The Virgin Hotels sign outside Virgin Hotels New Orleans | Virgin.com

Director of Front Office at Virgin Hotels New Orleans

Virgin Hotels is looking for a Director of Front Office to join its team in New Orleans. It’s a real, roll-up-your-sleeves kind of workplace and is focused on teammate experience – whether that’s making sure they have the best talent, focusing on training, or just sharing the love at a team event.

Above all, the Director of Front Office will be a culture carrier, working to ensure all Virgin Hotels teammates have a great experience at work every single day. And nothing is ever ‘usual’ here, so you’ve got to be willing to get stuck in – but have some fun while doing it.

This isn’t a walk in the park, but if you’re passionate about people, share the quirky Virgin Hotels sense of humour and can see beyond the traditional scope of checking in and out, then this could be just the role for you.

Sound good? Find out more and apply now.