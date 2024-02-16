Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week – 16 February

Time for a new job? Take a look at who's hiring across the Virgin Group right now...

Clubhouse Crew at Virgin Atlantic

At Virgin Atlantic, they believe that everyone can take on the world, and currently the airline is seeking passionate, customer-focussed Clubhouse Crew to join its Clubhouse team.

The team is searching for warm, hands-on, and professional people for its two award-winning lounges at London Heathrow. As Clubhouse Crew, you will build a memorable and lasting experience by delivering outstanding customer service to our Upper Class and Frequent Flyer guests.

You'll be ready to tackle each challenge as it comes, and spot opportunities to promote amazing products and services, adding your own dash of Virgin flair - creating magnificent moments to wow customers.

Sound good? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Money

Senior Underwriter at Virgin Money

The Senior Underwriting team is central to the Mortgage Operations function at Virgin Money. They are responsible for the assessment of the highest-risk mortgage enquiries and the customer journey from Decision in Principle to Mortgage offer. A big responsibility, right? Absolutely!

Virgin Money prides itself in putting its customers at the heart of everything we do, so it needs to ensure that it makes responsible lending decisions that keep customers (and the bank) safe.

Virgin Money is innovative, but not reckless – so it also uses its expertise to support the wider business and enhance customer experience whilst always keeping in mind our lending policy.

Think you're up to the challenge? Find out more and apply now.

The Virgin Hotels sign outside Virgin Hotels New Orleans | Natalie Clarkson

Guest Services Agent at Virgin Hotels New Orleans

At Virgin Hotels they love what they do – and what they do is important. Virgin Hotels believes that everyone should leave feeling better – not just guests and owners, but teammates too!

Right now, Virgin Hotels is looking for a Guest Services Agent to join its team in New Orleans. This isn’t a walk in the park, but if you are passionate about people, share Virgin Hotels' quirky sense of humor, and are able to see beyond the traditional scope of checking in and out, then this might just be the right role for you.

Virgin Hotels aims to deliver outstanding guest service to guests and the team by offering timely, efficient, knowledgeable, warm and truly remarkable service.

Is this the role you're looking for? Find out more and apply now.