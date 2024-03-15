Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week – 15 March

Looking for a fresh start in your career? There are some great jobs available across the Virgin family right now, see what you could do…

Communications and Community Director at Virgin Unite

Virgin Unite is looking for a Communications and Community Director to look after the Planetary Guardians programme. Planetary Guardians is a new initiative in partnership with Johan Rockström, Virgin Unite, and other partners to accelerate the Planetary Boundaries as a measurement and operating framework for the world. The latest research reveals that six of the nine critical earth systems that keep our planet in balance have exceeded their safe operating space and are at risk of crossing dangerous tipping points. Planetary Guardians’ mission is to help humanity return to a safe operating space across all Planetary Boundaries and restore a healthy partnership with the earth.

The initiative will be supported by a lean team of highly capable individuals with a deep passion for the planet. The Communications and Community Director will establish and implement a complete communications strategy, manage the Planetary Guardians brand and visual identity, and work with science partners and Earth HQ to build the communications plan for the release of the Planetary Health Check.

Interested? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Red

Junior Legal Counsel at Virgin Management

Virgin Management is seeking a self-motivated and enthusiastic Junior Legal Counsel, to provide legal support in relation to the Virgin Group businesses. In this role, you’ll be supporting the legal team on a broad range of matters for Virgin Management and Virgin Red, such as early-stage investment documents, including term sheets and confidentiality agreements, and commercial agreements, including partnership contracts and key supplier arrangements. In addition, you will provide legal support to Virgin Unite, the Virgin Group’s independent charitable entity, and Virgin Start Up, which supports founders in the UK to grow their businesses.

Whether you have in-house experience or experience within a law firm of corporate and commercial work, if you’re looking to emerge yourself in a globally recognised brand, then this is the role for you!

Sound good? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Australia

Marketing Advisor at Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia Group is looking for a Marketing Advisor to work on Velocity Frequent Flyer. With more than 11 million members (and counting!), it’s one of Australia’s largest loyalty programmes.

Imagine being immersed in a world where every day is an adventure, where you have the power to turn dreams into reality. Where you’re a part of a team that’s rewriting the rules for how loyalty programs work and what they can bring to members. That’s the journey you’ll be on in this team. Enabling members to redeem their points fast for breath-taking getaways, financial benefits, shopping experiences and a whole lot more. All the while benefiting from a role that is part of the Virgin Australia Group, with all the exciting perks, support and opportunity available to team members.

Sitting within the Marketing Team, the Marketing Advisor will work closely with the Product and Loyalty teams to develop and execute tactical campaigns to meet commercial goals and work with the Brand, CRM, Social, Content, and PR teams.

Is this the job for you? Find out more and apply now.