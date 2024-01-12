Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week – 12 January

Looking for a fresh start in your career? There are some brilliant opportunities to become part of the Virgin family right now. See what you could do…

Social and Content Manager at Virgin Active UK

Know your stuff when it comes to Instagram, Facebook and all things social media? You could be just the person Virgin Active UK needs to join its team.

Virgin Active is looking for a social media and content expert to lead on its social media and content strategy – including content development and execution across social media platforms. You’ll be creating engaging and visually appealing content for various social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, LinkedIn, X and Threads.

Think you’re the person Virgin Active is searching for? Find out more and apply now.

Image from Virgin Hotels

People Manager at Virgin Hotels Chicago

You don’t need to have x-ray vision or know how to fly, but you do need superhuman people skills in order to be successful in this role. This isn’t Human Resources, Virgin Hotels is all about the People. So, what is the difference between the two? Virgin Hotels wants to know your thoughts on this in your job application! Tell Virgin Hotels a story about why you’re the perfect candidate for the People Manager. Humour appreciated, quirkiness approved of.

At Virgin Hotels, nothing is ever ‘usual’ so not only do you have to be willing to roll up your sleeves and get things done, but you should be willing to have fun doing it. Virgin Hotels wants to be considered one of the best places to work in the hospitality industry and it needs a People Manager who can help it get there.

Interested? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Galactic

Missions Operations Intern at Virgin Galactic

Each year, Virgin Galactic helps connect students from colleges across the US to the love, wonder and awe created by space travel. Typically a 12-week summer experience, internships with Virgin Galactic are a prime opportunity for students to gain hands-on experience that helps push their careers by developing some in-demand skills.

The Mission Operations Intern will support Ops Engineering in the disciplines of structural substantiation and flight sciences. This position will assist with engineering support for Virgin Galactic’s spaceship and enable the intern to learn and utilise a variety of engineering tool sets.

You’ll be immersed in Virgin Galactic’s incredible culture and work on challenging and meaningful projects that directly relate to company goals. An internship with Virgin Galactic can be incredibly valuable in shaping the foundation for your future.

Sound good? Find out more and apply now.