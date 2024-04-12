Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week – 12 April

Looking for your dream job? There are some brilliant opportunities to join the Virgin family right now. Take a look at who’s hiring…

Personal Assistant at Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic is looking for an exceptional PA to join its team in Crawley. In this role, you’ll be supporting the Senior Vice President of Brand and Marketing and the Vice President of Customer Journeys. Working closely with the EA to the Chief Experience Officer, you’ll play a key role in ensuring seamless coordination across the team.

The SVP and VP oversee a wide array of business priorities, including brand management, creative endeavours, social media initiatives, marketing strategies, and enhancing the Virgin Atlantic customer journey. This role will provide invaluable support by offering comprehensive administrative assistance and contributing to the overall efficiency of operations.

You’ll be managing diaries, coordinating communications, arranging travel logistics, organising internal events and handling various other tasks to optimise the efficient functioning of the leadership team.

Interested? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Money

Digital Specialist at Virgin Money

Virgin Money has a fantastic opportunity for a Digital Specialist to join its small but mighty team who are on a mission to create brilliant digital colleague experiences underpinned by straightforward processes.

Are you a bit of a digital tech geek, but with that extra passion for exceptional service experiences?

This role has the colleague at the heart – designing, building, and optimising self-serve tools and solutions that still create a human connection. Reporting into the Colleague Digital Tool Development Manager you’ll have a key role in HR Citizen development of the digital strategic goals for the People and Comms Function.

Want to know more? Get the full details and apply now.

Virgin Australia

Head of Transformation at Virgin Australia

It’s an exciting time for Virgin Australia. Currently, the airline is looking for a Head of Transformation to join its team.

This role will provide deep insights and leadership on transformation opportunities across the Company. The Transformation team is responsible for leading the Company transformation programme, as well as ideation of strategic transformation projects within cost transformation, innovation and large cross functional projects.

This is a high profile role where the person will work with and have exposure to Senior and Executive Leaders throughout the business.

Sound good? Find out more and apply now.