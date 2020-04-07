Win £250 for your chosen charity with Virgin Money Giving

Fundraising for a charity at the moment? Virgin Money Giving are offering the chance to win a £250 boost to your funds.

Every time someone donates to your Virgin Money Giving page between now and the end of June, you’ll be entered into a draw to win a boost. Each week, one lucky winner will get £250 for their chosen charity.

The more donations you get, the more entries you’ll receive into that week’s draw – and the more chances you’ll have to get an extra £250 towards your fundraising target.

Image from Virgin Money Giving

All you need to do is spread the word – tell your friends, family and colleagues about your fundraising page and the difference that their donation could make.

Visit Virgin Money Giving to find out more and set up your fundraising campaign now.

Virgin Money Giving is also hosting the NHS Charities COVID-19 Urgent Appeal, which has so far raised more than £24 million.