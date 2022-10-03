What’s coming up at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas?

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has a packed line-up to keep you entertained this October. From Carly Rae Jepsen to Steve-O, there’s something for everyone. Take a look at what’s happening over the next few weeks…

DPR

K-pop sensation Dream Perfect Regime, DPR, are taking to the stage at The Theater on Saturday 8 October. Known for their incredible videography as well as their music and performances, the Regime world tour is one not to miss.

The Wrecks

American pop rockers The Wrecks will be performing some of their hits at 24 Oxford on 13 October. Their latest single, Things You Make Me Do, has just come out and is already proving popular with fans. Don’t miss out on your chance to see them perform it live.

Carly Rae Jepsen

Pop icon Carly Rae Jepsen is on the line-up for The Theater on 15 October. Bursting onto the music scene in 2011 with her hit Call Me Maybe, Carly has reached superstardom since then. Grab yourself a ticket and prepare to dance the night away to feel-good pop tunes.

Steve-O

Jackass star Steve-O is bringing some of his craziest stunts to the stage in The Theater on 16 October. He’ll be sharing some of the mad stories behind his biggest, bucket list stunts. Make sure you grab a ticket for a guaranteed hilarious evening. For obvious reasons, this show is open to adults over 18 years only.

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack

Taking over The Theater for a two-night spectacular, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack will perform hits from Bob Weir’s long career including Grateful Dead tracks and some of his solo material. It’s the perfect way to kick off your Halloween celebrations in Vegas.

