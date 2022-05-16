Menu
What I Wish I Knew: Virgin StartUp founders share their top tips

The Virgin logo in red text on a white background
by Virgin
16 May 2022

If you're thinking about starting a business, check out some of the things that Virgin StartUp founders wish they'd known from day one...

Tiwani Heritage founders Carol and Lola

Carol Lathbridge, co-founder of Tiwani Heritage

Carol shares what she's learnt about running a business, including why there's never a perfect time to start a business.
Read more
Coppernose

Daniel Derry, co-founder of Coppernose

Daniel shares why it's so important to fully understand who you're selling to – not just the people who will enjoy your products, but also the places that will stock them. See what his other tips are...
Read more
Piqi

Aksana Fitzpatrick, founder of PiQi

One of Aksana's top tips is to have a detailed marketing plan. See what else she has to say...
Read more
The Proof

Francesca Strange, founder of The Proof

Francesa shares some of her top tips for running a business, including the importance of branding.
Read more
Anpassa

Dan Craven, founder of Anpassa Sports Apparel

Starting a business is hard and sometimes you need to ask for help. This is something that Dan has learnt on his journey, see what else he has to say...
Read more
The WIP

Lucy Kebbell, founder of The WIP

Getting funding for a business doesn't have to be as difficult as you might think, according to Lucy. Find out what her other tips are...
Read more
Nookary

Jacqueline Smith, founder of Nookary

If you've got a great business idea, sometimes you just have to stick to your guns and go for it. Take a look at Jacqueline's other advice...
Read more
James Noble

James Noble, founder of MyFirstUk

James has some great tips for budding entrepreneurs, including why you need to surround yourself with good people.
Read more
Doctor Cocktail

Nicolas Medicamento, founder of Doctor Cocktail

Sometimes you have to be prepared to throw your plan away in business, as Nicolas found out. Find out what his other advice is...
Read more
Arkdefo

Andrew and Elizaveta Bennett, founders of Arkdefo

Husband and wife team Andrew and Elizaveta have learnt to protect their business and their idea above all else. Take a look at their other advice...
Read more

Virgin StartUp

