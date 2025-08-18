What does it take to be Chris Evans' producer?

We all know what happens on air, but how does radio work behind-the-scenes?

Who is backstage making things happens, and how exactly do they do it? Wonder no more, because Virgin Radio UK’s Deputy Content Director, Ellie Davis, is here to answer your questions. From her time as Chris Evans' producer, to meeting Brad Pitt backstage at Glastonbury - Ellie is here to spills the tea.

1. Your job sounds pretty cool. Can you explain it in 50 words or less?

I’m the Deputy Content Director for Virgin Radio UK, responsible for running the day-to-day operations of the station and building an exciting future on and off-air.

2. What was the first spark that made you want to work in radio?

I spent my teenage years bouncing from one indie gig to the next, from Reading Festival to Glastonbury and listening to my radio heroes like Jo Whiley, Steve Lamacq, John Peel and Zane Lowe all playing music that I loved. I was desperate to work with music and help shape what songs I heard on radio.

3. What was your first job on the airwaves?

Doing anything I could at BBC 6 Music, from getting vox pops at music festivals to running around for George Lamb in the studio.

4. What's been your proudest career moment?

Becoming producer of the Chris Evans Breakfast Show and then launching the first ever ad-break free commercial radio breakfast show on Virgin Radio UK.

5. If you didn’t work in radio, what on earth would you do?

I’ve luckily never known anything else, but I’d probably work in the charity sector.

6. Who is your on-air hero?

Chris Evans is without question one of Britain’s best-ever broadcasters and it’s phenomenal how he continues to wake up and entertain the nation every single morning with the same energy he’s always had.

7. Spill the tea - who is the most famous person you have ever met/interviewed?

Producing such high-profile presenters, I’ve been very lucky to meet several of my heroes. My absolute favourite moment has to be comparing band notes with Brad Pitt backstage at Glastonbury Festival while watching Kris Kristofferson. It was a moment.

8. What is the best gig you've ever been to?

Foo Fighters secret gig at the Cheese and Grain in Frome (a small village in Somerset) with an 800 person capacity. It was to announce their Glastonbury headlining slot that year and was such a joyous celebration where they played ALL the hits and even took requests!

9. If you could only listen to one artist or band for the rest of your life, who would it be?

That’s just impossible to answer!

10. What is the one piece of advice you would give to yourself it you were at the start of your career?

Always find a way to make yourself indispensable. Be prepared to get stuck in and take on any part of the job and learn to make a good cup of tea.

