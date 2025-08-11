Wellness the Virgin way: Virgin Active Australia opens at Bondi Westfield

It’s official. Virgin Active Australia’s latest club has opened it’s doors at Bondi Westfield, offering an all-day social wellness destination to the heart of Sydney. Let’s get into it...

This state-of-the-art club is more than a place to work out; it’s a place to live well, offering a redefined approach to movement, recovery, nourishment, connection, and productivity. All under one luxurious roof.

Virgin Active Bondi Westfield Reformer Pilates

Let us set the scene: Your morning starts with a Reformer Pilates class. You drift from the studio into the warmth of the sauna, letting your mind truly rest. A quick shower later, you’re sipping a nutrient-packed smoothie in the café, firing off a couple of emails – all before lunch. Sounds good, right?

Dean Kowarski, CEO of Virgin Active said a few words on opening day: “We’re thrilled to officially open our doors and welcome Sydneysiders into a new era of Wellness. This is not just a gym – it's a destination where people can work out, unwind, refuel, work, connect with others, and take care of their full well-being in a truly beautiful and uplifting space.”

Dean Kowarski

Here at Virgin, we’ve never been just about products or services. We’re about experiences that make people feel energised and connected. Virgin Active have worked hard to bring this same spirit to the world of wellness and we can’t wait for you to see for yourself.

The brand new club is packed with the following features:

A Wellness “Spa” Zone with a Finnish sauna, infrared sauna, hydrotherapy spa, cold plunge, and heated recovery slab for some real ‘you time’.

A Recovery Suite with compression boots and trigger point therapy tools

Reformer Pilates Tower and Lift Club – game-changing group exercise experiences (and they’re all included in your membership).

Modern co-working spaces, complete with quiet zones and collaborative lounges for when you have company.

Physiotherapy, osteopathy, massage therapy and personal training.

The in-house Ü Health Café, serving fresh, seasonal nutritious and delicious meals for you to enjoy.

Virgin Active Bondi Westfield

Every element has been designed to reflect Virgin Active’s mission: to change people’s lives for the better through wellness, a place to feel good, move well, and be real.

From saunas to superfood smoothies, Pilates to productivity zones, it’s all here and waiting for you to discover. Take a peek inside Sydney’s brand new wellness space right here.