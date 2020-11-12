Welcome to your new favourite playground: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is opening its doors soon and you could be there to celebrate the grand opening.

With live music venues, a state-of-the-art casino, glistening pools, chic clubs, and much more, Virgin Hotels is bringing the party to Vegas. And everyone is invited.

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

Bookings are now open for the new hotel, so make sure you get your Chamber secured to join the party.

Visit the brand new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas website to make your booking.