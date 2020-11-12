Menu
Welcome to your new favourite playground: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

An open top red bus driving through the Las Vegas desert with people partying on the top deck and flags with Richard Branson's face on. The destination on the bus reads: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Virgin Hotels
Natalie Clarkson
by Natalie Clarkson
12 November 2020

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is opening its doors soon and you could be there to celebrate the grand opening.

With live music venues, a state-of-the-art casino, glistening pools, chic clubs, and much more, Virgin Hotels is bringing the party to Vegas. And everyone is invited. 

Bookings are now open for the new hotel, so make sure you get your Chamber secured to join the party.

Visit the brand new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas website to make your booking.

Virgin Hotels

