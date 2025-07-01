Want to join an exclusive launch party on Virgin Voyages' new ship?

Virgin Red and Virgin Voyages are inviting members to Portsmouth to step aboard Virgin Voyages' newest addition to its award-winning fleet, Brilliant Lady, before she sails over to New York.

Brilliant Lady is opening her gangway for a launch party like no other and an opportunity to experience the latest Virgin Voyages ship for the day, so members can discover what it means to sail the Virgin way. The event offers non-cruisers, the cruise-curious, and anyone who's ever wondered what the Virgin Voyages buzz is all about the chance to explore the ship’s award-winning style, service and experiences - no passport or long-haul commitment required.

Tickets can be redeemed for 7,500 Virgin Points each, with flexible options for one to six guests per order, and no limit on the number of orders placed.

Let the fun begin...

From 2pm to 11.00pm on Wednesday 20 August, Brilliant Lady will be docked in Portsmouth for a spectacular on-deck celebration. Members will enjoy:

An unforgettable dining experience at one of the ship’s award-winning eateries, such as Rojo, the Spanish-inspired restaurant exclusive to Brilliant Lady

A brand-new live show from Virgin Voyages’ renowned entertainment team, created exclusively for Brilliant Lady’s debut

The iconic Scarlet Night celebration - think glitter, glamour, good vibes only

Access to the signature karaoke lounge, The Groupie, for those who fancy a singalong or just want to soak up the fun

This is more than dinner - it’s a full immersion into the world of Virgin Voyages. Whether you're new to cruising or simply haven’t yet experienced Virgin’s unique take on life at sea, this is your moment to see what all the fuss is about.

Kelly Best, Managing Director of Product, Customer Experience and Marketing at Virgin Red, said: “We’re thrilled to offer this exclusive day pass and launch party to our members, opening the door to a world of Virgin Voyages magic for people who’ve never cruised before. It’s the perfect way for Virgin Red’s members to dip their toe into life at sea - and see what makes our ships so unforgettable.”

Virgin Voyages recently joined Virgin Red as an earn and spend partner, meaning members can use Virgin Points to set sail on epic cruises. From sun-drenched Caribbean beaches to iconic European ports, every itinerary is now available to book through Virgin Red.

Members can also use Virgin Points to discount their train travel to Portsmouth booked through Virgin Trains Ticketing or boost their points balance by earning three points for every £1 spent on any train.

Please note this event is not an overnight stay and the party will conclude by 11pm.

Download Virgin Red and get your tickets here.