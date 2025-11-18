Virgin x Choose Love: wear your heart on your tee

Virgin has always believed in the power of music to be a force for good – bringing people together to spark change and stand up for what matters.

Building on our history of music and advocacy, we've launched a range of limited-edition merch in collaboration with Choose Love and some iconic artists from the Virgin Records catalogue and beyond. The Remastered collection is available to buy online from November 18 to December 24, 2025.

Virgin x Choose Love Fashion Collection: REMASTERED

The collection features exclusive t-shirts from Paloma Faith, Groove Armada, Ella Eyre, Fatboy Slim, Neneh Cherry, and a one-of-a-kind Virgin Records tee with photography from the label’s archive. All proceeds from the collection go directly to Choose Love’s vital work - getting emergency aid and life-changing support directly to displaced communities around the world. Since launching in 2015, Choose Love has worked with local partners across 51 countries and raised $160 million to support refugees in moments of need.

This collaboration builds on Virgin’s long history of advocacy and supporting refugees. Virgin’s engagement in the refugee space spans over two decades, evolving from humanitarian aid to long-term systemic collaboration. Richard Branson’s first involvement dates back to 2003, when he delivered medical supplies and food to Iraq after the Gulf War. Since then, Virgin Unite and the wider Virgin Group have supported refugee-focused organisations including the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre (ASRC), Citizens UK, and the International Rescue Committee.

Virgin has co-founded and participated in initiatives including the Business Refugee Action Network (BRAN) and Tent Partnership for Refugees, as well as facilitating partnerships between Virgin companies and refugee enterprises, including Made51 and The Entrepreneurial Refugee Network (TERN).

The Choose Love Shop on Regent Street offers a bespoke 'Customisation Station' so your t-shirt can become your own personal remix. Harry Kinnaird / Virgin

If you’re in London (or planning a trip), you can also customise your merch (between November 18 - 24) in the Choose Love pop-up shop: 245 Regent Street, London, W1B 2EN. This is the ultimate charity shop, where you can find everything from essential supplies to donate, through to fashion and beauty collections curated by celebrity designers, unique Christmas gifts, and even a coffee station. On the first floor, Virgin has built a bespoke Customisation Station - kitted out with everything from rhinestones to heat patches, so your t-shirt can become your own personal remix. Come check out out from November 18-24, exclusively. All proceeds from the shop will support Choose Love’s work with refugees and displaced people this winter.

To launch the collection, Virgin and Choose Love organised a photoshoot with refugees and models whose families have been impacted by displacement at Hidden Grooves inside Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch .

One of the faces of the campaign is Aziz Dyab – an actor and musician from Syria, who fled the country in 2015. He left his home at the age of 19 and spent a decade living in Germany, seven of those years as a refugee, before gaining citizenship in 2022. Earlier this year, he fulfilled a long-held dream to move to London, a city he describes as “a place that makes my heart beat differently.”

Aziz’s journey is one of resilience, adaptability, creativity, and rising above. His journey, from crossing borders with his family, to building a new home, has deeply influenced his outlook on life as well as his creative output.

Choose Love X Virgin - Aziz's story

Throughout the campaign, Virgin will also share the illustrations of Maisara Baroud. Maisara is an artist from Gaza who's body of work captures the essence of suffering through a human lens. Maisara's art is infused with emotions ranging from grief, sadness, and violence to notions of peace, hope, and freedom.

Image by Maisara Baroud

In a world full of apathy, division, and misconceptions - it’s time to Choose Love, and turn it into action. Buy your Remastered t-shirt today. Remix it. Make it your own. Wear your heart on your tee.