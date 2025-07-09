Virgin Voyages named best cruise line for third year running

Three years, three wins.

The results are in for the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2025, and Virgin Voyages has once again been crowned #1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line - this time with a record-breaking score of 94.80, the highest in every category and nearly 10 points ahead of the runner-up.

Voted for by avid travelers across the globe, the award is a powerful nod to the fact that Virgin Voyages is rewriting the rulebook on cruising and sailors are loving it.

From elevated dining with menus from Michelin-starred chefs (no buffets here) to endless fitness classes, to seriously fun nightlife, and a healthy dose of Virgin flair at every turn, it’s an adults-only escape that feels more like a boutique hotel than your typical cruise. It’s no surprise sailors keep coming back for more.

“Not only was I not disappointed, I was BLOWN AWAY,” says one T+L reader. “This is me,” raved another fan.

With the launch of the fourth ship, Brilliant Lady, on the horizon, sailors will soon be able to sail with Virgin Voyages to even more destinations. This new lady sets sail from New York City this September, marking a bold new chapter for Virgin Voyages.

Her Fall 2025 itineraries kick off right from Manhattan, with stunning escapes to the pink sands of Bermuda and the sweeping landscapes of Canada before sailing south to the sun-soaked Caribbean, then onward to the West Coast and the wild beauty of Alaska.

Craving city skylines, island time, or glacier views? Brilliant Lady has you covered.

So whether you’ve sailed with Virgin Voyages before or have been waiting for the perfect moment to climb aboard, consider this your sign.

Visit Virgin Voyages or call your First Mate to be among the first to experience the newest ship in the world’s best fleet.