Virgin Voyages’ Annual Pass returns with an exclusive stay on Necker Island

After the buzz surrounding the debut of Virgin Voyages’ 2025 Annual Pass, the cruise line decided to release its 2026 offering early, ensuring sailors have ample time to plan their next adventure. Drawing inspiration from Virgin’s legendary rock n’ roll heritage, the new and improved Annual Pass will offer unparalleled access to the high seas and one ultra exclusive getaway…

For the first time ever, Annual Passholders can say ahoy to a week-long stay on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. This 74-acre paradise, surrounded by coral reefs and pristine white sandy beaches, promises an unforgettable retreat.

To ensure the journey is as luxurious as the destination, passholders will arrive in style with round-trip, business-class flights and ferry transfers from anywhere in the continental U.S.

Necker Island | Virgin Limited Edition

Priced at $199,000 USD, the Annual Pass 2026 also includes:

Daily opportunities to Shake for Champagne. Enjoy Moët delivered on-demand, anywhere aboard Virgin Voyages’ ships

Virgin Voyages’ signature red, Yellow Leaf Hammock to take home a little R&R and remind Sailors of the incredible #balconylife

Special birthday upgrade to a RockStar Quarters suite

A $10,000 shopping spree in the High Street shops featuring renowned brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, MAC and more

One curated and privately hosted Shore Thing every quarter (or four per year)

A beach, grove or poolside cabana at Virgin Voyages’ exclusive Beach Club in Bimini (limited to 10x per year)

Personalized RockStar robes

“After Richard Branson went on Good Morning America to talk about our Annual Pass, there was so much excitement and buzz. It’s truly an industry first and there were long queues to learn more. Our voyage planners shared feedback of Sailors inquiring about 2026 now, so we thought “why wait?” and added a few elements to make the package a little suite-r,” said Nicole Huang, Virgin Voyages’ Senior Vice President of Sailor Experiences.

As sales for booking getaways soar this Travel Tuesday, Richard Branson has announced a new way to set sail with a first-of-its-kind year-long cruise pass. 🛳



Check out the details here:https://t.co/OgNtVXTUIJ — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 3, 2024

With access to Virgin Voyages’ newest ship, Brilliant Lady, which will debut Alaska itineraries in May 2026, Annual Passholders can select a start date of January 1, February 1, March 1, or April 1. Passes are valid for one year from the chosen start date, and bookings are open now through March 31, 2026.

Virgin Voyages

From the majestic landscapes of Alaska to the beaches of Bimini, Virgin Voyages’ boutique hotel-inspired ships offer a cutting-edge design, Michelin-star-level dining, and award-winning entertainment. Perfect for those who crave the extraordinary, Virgin Voyages’ 2026 Annual Pass is your ticket to a year of endless opportunities.

Virgin Voyages

First Mates (travel advisors) will earn a $10,000 USD commission for each Annual Pass sold.

For those looking to dip their toes in first, Virgin Voyages is currently offering 80% off a second sailor, plus up to $300 in free drinks, through January 31, 2025, on voyages from now through 2026.