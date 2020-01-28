Virgin Trains USA launches mobile barbershop to teach rail safety

Brightline (soon to be Virgin Trains USA) has unveiled the new Brightline Buzz Boxx in Miami, a mobile barbershop designed to teach people about rail safety.

Young people from Overtown in Miami received free haircuts from celebrity barber Steven ‘Cane Barber’ Rivera alongside New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and fellow NFL pro Kenny Stills. After getting styled, they all signed the Operation Lifesaver Rail Safety Pledge promising to stay safe around railroad tracks.

“Safety is our number one priority at Brightline and our team sees this as a calling, which has led us to create the Buzz Boxx,” Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline, said. “It was great having the Miami unveiling of our new mobile barbershop right here in Overtown, where we call home and we look forward to continuing our work educating the public on rail safety.”

Brightline has plans for 60 events with Buzz Boxx this year across South Florida. It will visit neighbourhoods along the tracks to promote safety and mental health. They are working with homeless organisations, youth centres and schools to educate young people on rail safety awareness and provide resources to improve mental wellbeing. Buzz Boxx barbers have been provided mentorship training so they know how to chat to young people one-on-one and provide encouragement and follow up to help them succeed.

“We’re thrilled to see the Buzz Boxx come to life in South Florida,” Amir Youssef, CEO and creator of Buzz Boxx, said. “We’ve worked diligently over the last several years to provide youth with real-life mentors through this programme. Now, with the help of Brightline, we’ve been able to take this concept to the next level by incorporating education and awareness of mental health and rail safety.”

Visit Brightline to find out more.