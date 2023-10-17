Virgin Trains Ticketing MCR tickets competition terms & conditions

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 These terms and conditions govern your entry to participate in a prize draw for the chance to win Virgin Points as detailed in the promotional post (the "Promotion").

1.2 By entering this Promotion, all participants will be deemed to have accepted these terms and conditions in full. All entry instructions form part of these terms and conditions. Please read these terms and conditions carefully. If you do not agree to all the terms and conditions, please do not enter the Promotion.

1.3 The Promotion is only open to participants who are:

1.3.1 residents of the UK; and

1.3.2 aged 18 or over at the date on which they enter the Promotion.

1.4 Employees of the Promoter (as defined below), Virgin Management Limited, Virgin Enterprises Limited, anyone professionally connected with this Promotion and any member of their respective immediate families may not participate in the Promotion.

1.5 The Promotion closes on 23:59 on 25 October 2023. (the "Promotion Period"). No entries received outside the Promotion Period will be eligible to win.

2. HOW TO ENTER THE PROMOTION

2.1 To enter the Promotion, qualifying entrants must follow Virgin Trains Ticketing on Instagram and must submit their answer by commenting on the promotional post by the closing date and time.

2.2 Only one entry per person is permitted during the entirety of the Promotion Period. No purchase necessary.

3. PRIZES AND WINNER

3.1 There will be one (1) winner who will win 50,000 Virgin Points.

3.2 The winner will be selected at random by an automated computer programme from all correct entries within 7 days of the end of the Promotion Period. If no entries state the number of tickets correctly, the winner will be the entrant with the closest answer. Where multiple entries are equally close to the correct answer, the winner will be selected at random by an automated computer programme from those entries.

3.3 The winner will be notified via direct message on Instagram that they have won within 14 days of the end of the Promotion Period.

3.4 In order to receive their Virgin Points prize, the winner will need to be or become a member of the Virgin Red programme and accept the Programme Terms and Conditions. The winner will be issued a voucher code with instructions to allow them to credit the Virgin Points to their Virgin Red account. The winner must use the voucher code within one month, after which time it will expire and the Virgin Points will be forfeited.

3.5 If the Promoter does not receive a response from the winner within five (5) working days, the Promoter is unable to verify the winner’s eligibility to win the prize or the winner is not eligible to win the prize, the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to an alternative winner selected at random in accordance with clause 3.2 of these terms and conditions and the prize will be forfeited by the original winner.

4. CONDITIONS

4.1 We will have the final overall decision over the selection of the winner and this decision is final. No correspondence will be entered into, except with the winner. The Promoter is not responsible in the event that the winner does not receive notification that they have won due to any technical issue affecting their social media account.

4.2 There is no cash alternative available. The prize is as stated and no alternatives are available. The prize is non-transferable and cannot be resold. Unless otherwise agreed in writing by the Promoter, the prize will only be awarded to the entrant responsible for the social media account against which a winning entry was registered.

4.3 The Promoter reserves the right to publish or make available on request to membersupport@virgin.com, information that indicates that a valid award took place – for example, the first name and county of residence of the winner. The prize winner has the right to object to all or part of this information being published or made available – in such event please contact the Promoter at data.protection@virgin.com. In such circumstances, entrants acknowledge that the Promoter must nevertheless still provide the information and winning entry to the Advertising Standards Authority or equivalent regulator on request.

4.4 No entries from agents, third parties, syndicated entries or those made using methods such as a computer macro, script or the use of automated devices are permitted and no bulk entries permitted.

4.5 The Promoter reserves the right at any time, in its absolute discretion, to (i) verify the eligibility of any participant (including their age and place of residence); and (ii) disqualify any participant found to be abusing or tampering with the operation of the Promotion or entering using fraudulent means, including using multiple social media accounts or computer generated entries, or who the Promoter believes to have acted in breach of these terms and conditions.

5. GENERAL

5.1 The Promoter is not responsible for any loss or damage that is not foreseeable or that results from the failures of persons or systems that we do not directly control, including entries that fail to be registered or are delayed due to faulty or failed electronic data transmissions. However, nothing in these terms and conditions removes or limits our liability for: (a) fraud; or (b) death or personal injury caused by our negligence. These terms and conditions also do not affect the legal rights that are granted to you as a consumer.

5.2 The Promotion is not in any way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with any social media platform on which the prize draw may be promoted. Participants acknowledge that no such social media platform shall have any liability to them in connection with the Promotion.

5.3 The Promoter reserves the right to extend, withdraw, alter or suspend the Promotion or these terms and conditions, including the substitution of any prize or prizes, at any time if circumstances beyond its control make this unavoidable.

5.4 All personal data submitted in connection with the Promotion will be processed and retained by the Promoter for the purposes of administering and managing the Promotion and prizes (where applicable) and verifying the eligibility of each participant. The Promoter is committed to protecting the privacy of all participants. Data that is collected from or about participants will be used in accordance with current UK data protection legislation and the Promoter's Privacy Policy, a copy of which can be found at https://www.virgin.com/virgin-red/privacy-policy.

5.5 The Promotion and these terms and conditions, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, are governed by English law.

5.6 The Promoter is Virgin Red Limited trading as Virgin Trains Ticketing, a company registered in England, under company number 11490861, with its registered office at 66 Porchester Road, London W2 6ET, email: membersupport@virgin.com and VAT registration number: (GB) 435216184.