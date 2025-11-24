Virgin StartUp's Christmas gift guide for small businesses

‘Tis the season of giving. So, this Christmas, why not get your loved ones a gift that just keeps on giving?

Small business Christmas gifts don’t only make the day of the person you’re gifting, they also make the day of the people you’re buying from, now that’s how you spread festive cheer. In the hustle and bustle of this time of year, it’s not always easy to find Christmas gift ideas from small businesses. But luckily, you’re in the right place. Here at Virgin StartUp, we fund and support lots of incredible small businesses. So, to celebrate Small Business Saturday, we’ve drawn up a small business Christmas gift guide to bring you some of the best.

Food & drink gift ideas

You can’t go wrong with a good food or drink pressie at Christmas, especially when they’re this good. Whether you’re looking for a stocking filler, a gift for co-workers, or a gift for family, these small business food and drink brands will go down a treat, literally.

It wouldn’t be Christmas without chocolate. But rather than getting them the same old chocolate gift box, why not get them something that will knock their Christmas socks off? From Buddy the Elf Bars, to Reindeer Poop and Christmas Extra Thick Slabs, Layers Treats’ mouth-watering choccies won’t disappoint.

Layers Treats

Know a tea-lover? Introducing them to a new small business tea brand is a gift in itself. Krocus & Co.’s premium herbal and black tea blends make for the perfect wellness gift, giving them a small moment of peace and mindfulness in their day.

Krocus & Co.

If you’re looking for Christmas gifts for foodies, look no further. Whether they’re a seasoned chef or just looking for ways to easily elevate their nightly dinners, they’ll love Makan Malaysia’s sauces and snacks. And if the authentic Malaysian recipes and quality ingredients weren’t impressive enough, your giftee will love that they’ve just discovered a new small business to bring into their kitchen.

Makan Malaysia

Beauty gift ideas

Stuck on Christmas gift ideas for your wife, girlfriend, or mum? Or even the beauty-conscious men in your life? We’ve got you. These aren’t just any beauty gifts. These are unique, small business beauty gifts for her or him.

If they’re into beauty, but they’re also conscious about the environment, this is the perfect gift for them. UpCircle source their skin-loving, natural ingredients by rescuing by-products from other industries, particularly food and drink. So, not only does UpCircle enhance your own natural beauty, it enhances the natural beauty of the planet too.

UpCircle

Considering getting someone a candle, or perhaps skincare? Why not both, at the same time [IM]perfectionists have vegan and handmade soy candles that melt into a nourishing hand cream. Genius. And such a fun twist on the classic candle or hand cream gifts. Shop [IM]perfectionists in the UK here.

[IM]perfectionists

Everyday gift ideas

Need Christmas gift ideas for people who have everything already? Although it feels like they’re impossible to buy for, it’s actually a great opportunity for you to get them a gift that means something. You’re already looking at a guide of small businesses to buy Christmas gifts from, so you’re off to a great start.

Reusable water bottles are an excellent gift idea, especially if they haven’t got one yet. Not only does reusing a bottle help to stop them from having to use single-use plastic bottles, but when you shop with Ocean Bottle, each sale helps collect the equivalent of 1,000 ocean-bound plastic bottles in weight. It’s a gift that looks good and does good.

Ocean Bottle

What if your stocking filler helped to support underserved communities? What if they could provide skill development and employment opportunities where they’re needed most? That’s what you get when you shop with Leiho. From socks that fund essentials for hospitals, to hoodies that empower vulnerable families, women in need, and refugees. Shopping small can have a big impact.

Leiho

Sometimes, the best small business Christmas gifts are the sentimental ones that say “I saw this and thought of you.” The British Craft House offers a selection of curated, handmade gifts from small, independent businesses from all over Great Britain. From cards, to jewellery, clothing, art, homeware, and more. Get a gift as unique as your loved one.

The British Craft House

Gift ideas for kids

Need some extra stocking fillers for kids and want to think outside the box? These small businesses are like the elves to your Santa — always on hand with the perfect gifts.

Games make for excellent Christmas gifts for kids. They’re a fun activity for Christmas Day, and can keep them occupied for that in-between period before New Year’s, when no one knows what day it is. From Ninja Hamster Apocalpyse Disco, to Snaptastic and Jungle Hustle, these games are as fun as they sound.

Party Snail Games

LEGO® is all fun and games… until you stand on a brick. Ouch. But it’s no wonder they’re lying around when it can be a bit of a nightmare tidying LEGO® bricks away and keeping them safe… Enter BrickBagz. BrickBagz is a more sustainable solution that allows for easy LEGO® brick organisation, supporting more creative play. They make cleaning up fun and finding pieces easy. And, hopefully, mean no more ouch moments.

BrickBagz

Gift ideas for pets

Pets are family too ❤️ If you’d love to include them in the Christmas gifting this year, here’s one of our favourite Virgin StartUp funded pet brands.

Christmas gifts for pets are something that make the whole family smile on Christmas morning. Denzel’s has all sorts of Christmas treats for your dogs, from a Christmas Stocking, to a Gingerbread house, and even a dog’s Advent Calendar. And don’t worry, their ingredients are all natural and healthy for your pooch.

Denzel’s

And there you have it! An excellent line-up of small businesses for you to support this Christmas.

The gift to spark someone’s startup journey

Finally, if you know someone who is dreaming about starting a business soon, Virgin StartUp’s ‘How to Build a Business’ course makes a brilliant gift. It’s a 12 topic on demand video series that walks through the real building blocks of getting a business off the ground, from customer research and brand development to PR, sales and funding options. The course is delivered by the founders behind Wild, Creative Nature, Rebel Book Club, Mission Lit and Nice Drinks, so learners hear practical advice from people who have done it for real. A thoughtful boost of confidence and clarity for anyone ready to make their idea happen. It’s now 20% off (normally £50), just use code COMMUNITY here.

VSU Gift Card

Wishing you a very Merry Christmas, from all the team at Virgin StartUp. You can check out even more blogs from Virgin StartUp here.